Ghanaian beauty entrepreneur Valerie Obaze attended the first ever Chanel's Métiers d’Art show in Dakar in a black gown

The industrious daughter of President Akufo-Addo shared updates about the event on her Instagram stories as she flaunts her expensive Chanel bag

Valerie Obaze owns an award-winning skincare brand with one of its flagship boutiques located at Ghana's Kotoka International Airport

Ghanaian entrepreneur Valerie Obaze was among the Ghanaian-style influencers and dignitaries who attended the first-ever Chanel show in Dakar.

Valerie obaze was pictured in a black floor-sweeping dress by Tiffany Amber, one of the top fashion designers in Nigeria.

Ghanaian beauty entrepreneur Valerie Obaze models in beautiful dresses by Tiffany Amber. Source: @fashiongurughana

Recently the style influencer wore an exquisite orange ensemble by the same designer to the beauty forum in Nigeria.

The mother of two beautiful girls styled her turtleneck with a Chanel bag that cost over nine thousand dollars.

The beautiful daughter of Nana Akufo-Addo who is married to a Nigerian inspired us with her stunning blond hairstyle for the star-studded event.

The Chanel Métiers d'Art event was the first of its kind to be held in Senegal, let alone sub-Saharan Africa.

It was planned as a three-day festival to follow Dakar fashion week in order to highlight the nation's abilities in art, dance, music, and literature rather than just a fashion parade meant to entice a new market into spending a lot of money.

In other words, less an exotic shortcut for fresh creativity and more a celebration of equality. It was a significant, if imperfect, step in the right direction.

