Akufo-Addo's Daughter Valerie Obaze Who Has A Boutique At Kotoka Airport Flaunts GH₵ 113 637 Chanel Bag
- Ghanaian beauty entrepreneur Valerie Obaze attended the first ever Chanel's Métiers d’Art show in Dakar in a black gown
- The industrious daughter of President Akufo-Addo shared updates about the event on her Instagram stories as she flaunts her expensive Chanel bag
- Valerie Obaze owns an award-winning skincare brand with one of its flagship boutiques located at Ghana's Kotoka International Airport
Ghanaian entrepreneur Valerie Obaze was among the Ghanaian-style influencers and dignitaries who attended the first-ever Chanel show in Dakar.
Valerie obaze was pictured in a black floor-sweeping dress by Tiffany Amber, one of the top fashion designers in Nigeria.
Recently the style influencer wore an exquisite orange ensemble by the same designer to the beauty forum in Nigeria.
The mother of two beautiful girls styled her turtleneck with a Chanel bag that cost over nine thousand dollars.
The beautiful daughter of Nana Akufo-Addo who is married to a Nigerian inspired us with her stunning blond hairstyle for the star-studded event.
The Chanel Métiers d'Art event was the first of its kind to be held in Senegal, let alone sub-Saharan Africa.
It was planned as a three-day festival to follow Dakar fashion week in order to highlight the nation's abilities in art, dance, music, and literature rather than just a fashion parade meant to entice a new market into spending a lot of money.
In other words, less an exotic shortcut for fresh creativity and more a celebration of equality. It was a significant, if imperfect, step in the right direction.
