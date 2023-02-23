Award-winning musician Christie Quincyna Quarcoopome never disappoints with her hairstyles at various events

Cina Soul is ranked among the female musicians who invest in their looks as much as they promote their craft

The 25-year-old songwriter rose to fame after competing in the 2014 Vodafone Ghana Music Icons.

Ghanaian musician Christie Quincyna Quarcoopome is one of Ghana's young and fashionable female artists with Afrocentric styles.

It's impossible to predict Cina Soul's look for any event because the songwriter has an edgy and classy fashion sense.

Ghanaian musician Cina Soul looks sassy in these lovely hairstyles. source: @cina_soul

Source: Instagram

1. Ghanaian musician Cina Soul dazzles like a goddess in this braided hairstyle

The award-winning musician looked smoky hot in a shiny short dress and elegant hairstyle for the maiden edition of her much-anticipated concert.

Cina Soul wore charming earrings and rings to match her gothic look.

2. Ghanaian musician Cina Soul rocks shoulder-level braids hairstyle

The songwriter and style influencer looked splendid in a long-sleeve short dress and strappy high heels.

Cina Soul loves to style her looks with attention-seeking jewellery and expensive designer bags.

3. Ghanaian musician Cina Soul flaunts smooth skin in a see-through dress

The talented female artiste is not afraid to experiment with new fashion trends. She wore a sleeveless bodycon beneath the stylish lace dress for an outdoor event.

Cina Soul slayed in a short curly hairstyle, flawless makeup and gladiator high-heels.

4. Ghanaian musician Cina Soul looks lovely in a ponytail hairstyle

Ghanaian musician Cina Soul was the talk of the town at the Ep launch concert with her turtleneck dress and cutout stockings.

She wore a voluminous hairstyle and dropped earrings while posing for the camera.

5. Ghanaian musician Cina Soul shows cleavage in an African print outfit

The style icon in a buttoned African print top and cutout trousers looked ethereal.

Cina Soul inspired her followers with this alluring hairstyle and bold makeup look.

Source: YEN.com.gh