A video of a man sporting tight cornrows has gone viral on social media due to the nature of the hairstyle

In the video, the man appears bald with no hair at the centre of his head, and this has amused many people

In a similar story, a lady went viral online after a video surfaced of her getting a braided hairstyle despite her lack of edges

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

While many bald people find ways to hide their thinning tops or restore their hair, one man is out here flaunting his, and in style too.

TikToker, @xolanimncube7, left many people cracking up with laughter after sharing a video on the platform.

Photos of the man with the braided hairstyle. Credit: @xolanimncube7 (TikTok)

Source: UGC

In the video, the man is seen bare-chested, sporting a cornrow hairstyle.

What makes the style interesting is the fact that it was woven around his bald spot, making it shiny and eye-catching.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Watch the video below:

Social media users react to man's braided hairstyle

user419157729261:

"I blame the hair stylist who didn’t convince him otherwise."

A New Beginning:

"He paid half price for that."

Black eyes:

"I don't know if this a funny or weird."

zwelie1985:

"When you thought youv seen it all boom huricane."

Brisanice_legit:

" Is that Tanzania Tupac Shakur or what? I can’t stop laughing."

user2008363004795:

"I hope the didnt charge full price."

Black Lion :

"Yesu so this is the best solution."

tungakuutondokwa119:

"That one sunpanel I need here I know it will lighten up my whole."

bettydobvu:

"Hulk Hogan."

Ntate-Lehula Mohlama:

"It takes courage to do this, I salute that man."

Azaniancamuza92:

"Just imagine this is ur dad and they tell u he must come attend meeting @ ur school."

For the love of braids: Lady with no front hair undergoes style transformation

For many people, their love of braided hairstyles transcends reasoning and as seen online, not even a loss of hair can stand in the way.

A video shared online by @ourtalkroom saw yet another lady getting her hair weaved, despite her severe lack of front hair.

The start of the video sees her with a single line of braid starting from the front. By the end of the video, we see the lady sporting a neatly done Ghana-weaving hairstyle.

5 times Ghanaian Musician Cina Soul Rocked Breathtaking Celebrity Hairstyles And Sleek Dresses

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Christie Quincyna Quarcoopome, an award-winning performer, who consistently impresses with her hairstyles on different occasions.

Cina Soul is regarded as one of the female performers that devotes as much time to promoting their appearance as to their music.

The 25-year-old songwriter rose to fame after competing in the 2014 Vodafone Ghana Music Icons.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng