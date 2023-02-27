Ghanaian businessman Maxwell Mawuli Mensah, is our celebrity man crush for the week

The businessman is among the rich entrepreneurs who are always spotted in designer outfits and sunglasses

The style influencer is the husband of popular Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama McBrown

Ghanaian entrepreneur, Maxwell Mawuli Mensah is one of the wealthy young male chief executive officers with a high fashion sense.

The handsome-looking family man has a collection of expensive fashion accessories including his sunglasses, and gold pieces of jewellery that he never goes anywhere without it.

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown, Maxwell Mensah and their daughter, Baby Maxin, look stunning in this collage. source: @maxmens

YEN.com.gh shares five photos of Maxwell Mensah in highly fashionable outfits.

1. Ghanaian businessman Maxwell Mensah looks dapper in a black suit

Ghanaian entrepreneur Maxwell Mensah turned heads in a tailor-made suit styled with black shoes and sunglasses.

2. Ghanaian businessman Maxwell Mensah hangs out with Dr Osei Kwame Despite

The calm and handsome husband of award-winning actress Nana Ama McBrown was pictured with Ghanaian millionaire and chief executive officer of Despite Media.

Maxwell Mensah looked casual in a black short-sleeve tee shirt and white shorts styled with black leather sandals.

The business mogul wore a white Polo tee shirt, blue jeans and black leather sandals while posing for this picture.

3. Ghanaian businessman Maxwell Mensah looks dapper in a two-piece outfit

Ghanaian style influencer Maxwell Mensah stepped out in a colourful two-piece and beautiful pieces of gold jewellery.

He wore a Gucci leather sandal and one of his classy sunglasses for the photoshoot.

4. Ghanaian businessman Maxwell Mensah rocks an-all black outfit

The loving husband and father of young fashion model Baby Maxin rocked a black tee shirt and trousers.

Maxwell Mensah inspired his followers with new hairstyle and grooming tips.

5. Ghanaian businessman Maxwell Mensah and Baby Maxin posed for a beautiful photo

Maxwell Mensah was photographed with his gorgeous daughter Baby Maxin who looked stunning in a white dress and matching shoes.

The proud daddy wore a long-sleeve shirt, blue denim jeans, and a leather wristwatch.

Nana Ama McBrown Flaunts Smooth Skin In See-Through Mesh Dress While Hanging Out With Good-Looking Husband

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about award-winning Ghanaian actress and style icon Nana Ama McBrown seems as stunning as ever without wearing makeup in a new video.

Whilst on vacation at a beach resort in Ghana, the mother of one looked great in hot swimwear and a coverup.

The 45-year-old movie star and her hubby spent precious time together looking effortlessly stylish in their gorgeous attire.

