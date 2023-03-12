One of the eloquent seasonal hosts of the United Showbiz show looked radiant in a kente ensemble to celebrate heritage month

Award-winning Ghanaian musician Stephanie Benson entertainment the viewers with her elegant look and dance moves

The regular entertainment pundits of the show looked dashing in their kente outfits and custom-made native sandals

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian musician Stephanie Benson joined United Showbiz host, MzGee and her regular pundits for an insightful show to discuss trending entertainment and celebrate the rich culture after the 66th independence day celebration.

Stephanie Benson, John Dumelo and MzGee slay in kente outfits. source:UTVghana

Source: Instagram

MzGee looked regal, like a queen mother.

Media personality and seasonal host of the United Showbiz looked ravishing in a kente ensemble like a queen mother.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

She wore a white headscarf with gold jewellery for her breathtaking look while smiling for the cameras.

Stephanie Benson wore a sleeveless African Print dress

Award-winning musician Stephanie Benson looked stunning in an African print dress with elegant kente wrap and a unique necklace.

Ghanaian actor John Dumelo turns heads in a colourful kente wrap

Ghanaian politician, farmer and award-winning actor John Dumelo looked dapper in a colourful kente wrap. The father-of-two wore mild makeup, a beaded necklace and a bracelet for his royal look.

Kwame APlus dons a stunning kente

Ghanaian public figure and husband of famous fashion stylist Aakosua Vee looked dashing in a kente wrap and beautiful accessories while rocking black sunglasses.

Abeiku Santana looks lovely in a green kente.

Award-winning media personality and entrepreneur Abeiku Aggrey Santana wore a green kente with stylish designs. The outstanding motivational speaker wore custom-made native sandals to complete his look.

Entertainment pundit Arnold Baidoo looks dapper in kente wrap

The business executive and entertainment pundit Arnold Baidoo wore a colourful kente wrap and elegant native sandals to discuss issues affecting the Ghanaian entertainment industry.

Nana Ama McBrown Dresses Casually In African Denim Print Dress To Host United Showbiz

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Nana Ama Mcbrown, a Ghanaian actor who hosts United Showbiz.

The fashion influencer received a score for her fashionable appearance and complementary hairstyle on our style scale.

Nana Ama McBrown was nominated among the Most stylish female celebrities at the 2022 YEN Entertainment Awards.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh