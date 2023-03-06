Ghanaian beauty queen Miss Odei-Amoani impressed fashion lovers with her jaw-dropping Independence day photos

The fashion model looked ethereal in a corseted kente gown and matching elegant bustier to complete her look

Many social media users have commented on the fabulous African-themed photoshoot by the young STEM ambassador

Since hitting the limelight, Ghanaian fashion model and beauty queen Miss Odei-Amoani has wowed social media users with her first-ever Independence day photos.

The 2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful contestant collaborated with a top event planner and other vendors to pull off this iconic photoshoot.

Ghana's Most Beautiful contestant Miss Amoani looks regal in African print dresses: source: @miss.amoani

Miss Odei-Amoani wore an off-shoulder green corseted kente gown styled with a colourful bustier representing the Ghana colours.

She wore a stylish and elegant headscarf to match her glamorous look while accessorizing with a bold gold necklace and bracelets.

The style influencer shared the photos on Instagram with this caption;

66 YEARS OF FREEDOM. Relive the iconic day in 1957 and sing along to the Freedom of Ghana. Ghana, formerly the Gold Coast, is the first country south of the Sahara to gain Independence on 6th March 1957. The feat also inspired other African countries to fight for Independence. 66 years on, we celebrate the day through these IMAGES.

TV3 presenter Cookie Tee and other celebrities have commented on Miss Amoani Odei's Independence day photoshoot

cookieteegh

Woooossshhhhh

sweet_akosua21

Happy Independence Day babe❤️❤️❤️❤️

lyndiesmakeovers_gh

Absolutely stunning..!

mahmie_anet

Today na today ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ waaaaaaaaateeee!!! You gave us the best of Independence Day ever My Girl ❤️

obaahemaaewurakua

this is nice

ms.mariammajeed

Amoani Ghana

official_jaycurtis

The pride of the East !! Walk on us

billiamdollarz

You understood the assignment ghana

ofosuaah_anim

Stunning is an understatement.. what !!! ❤️

agbang_gmb22

Of course we waited and indeed it was worth our while! Ladies and gentlemen, our motherland has been personified, and she's called @miss.amoani

