2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful Contestant Amoani Looks Unrecognisable In Stunning Independence Day Photos
- Ghanaian beauty queen Miss Odei-Amoani impressed fashion lovers with her jaw-dropping Independence day photos
- The fashion model looked ethereal in a corseted kente gown and matching elegant bustier to complete her look
- Many social media users have commented on the fabulous African-themed photoshoot by the young STEM ambassador
PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!
Since hitting the limelight, Ghanaian fashion model and beauty queen Miss Odei-Amoani has wowed social media users with her first-ever Independence day photos.
The 2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful contestant collaborated with a top event planner and other vendors to pull off this iconic photoshoot.
Miss Odei-Amoani wore an off-shoulder green corseted kente gown styled with a colourful bustier representing the Ghana colours.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
She wore a stylish and elegant headscarf to match her glamorous look while accessorizing with a bold gold necklace and bracelets.
Queen Naa Dedei and 2 other 2020 Ghana's Most Beautiful contestants look elegant in colourful dresses for Independence Day photoshoot
The style influencer shared the photos on Instagram with this caption;
66 YEARS OF FREEDOM. Relive the iconic day in 1957 and sing along to the Freedom of Ghana. Ghana, formerly the Gold Coast, is the first country south of the Sahara to gain Independence on 6th March 1957. The feat also inspired other African countries to fight for Independence. 66 years on, we celebrate the day through these IMAGES.
TV3 presenter Cookie Tee and other celebrities have commented on Miss Amoani Odei's Independence day photoshoot
cookieteegh
Woooossshhhhh
sweet_akosua21
Happy Independence Day babe❤️❤️❤️❤️
lyndiesmakeovers_gh
Absolutely stunning..!
mahmie_anet
Today na today ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ waaaaaaaaateeee!!! You gave us the best of Independence Day ever My Girl ❤️
obaahemaaewurakua
this is nice
ms.mariammajeed
Amoani Ghana
official_jaycurtis
The pride of the East !! Walk on us
billiamdollarz
You understood the assignment ghana
ofosuaah_anim
Stunning is an understatement.. what !!! ❤️
Media personality MzGee imitates Nana Ama McBrown's fashion sense as she slays in a pink suit to host United Showbiz
agbang_gmb22
Of course we waited and indeed it was worth our while! Ladies and gentlemen, our motherland has been personified, and she's called @miss.amoani
2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful Contestant Amoani Confidently Shares Her No-Makeup Video On Instagram
Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Miss Odei Amoani, a lifestyle expert and STEM ambassador, who has won hearts on social media with her most recent videos.
In a perfect no-makeup video, the 2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful runner-up was impossible to recognize.
The stylish beauty queen demonstrated her dance talents while wearing a see-through dress.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh