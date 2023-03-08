2018 Ghana's Most Beautiful second runner-up, Portia Wekia, celebrated her birthday on March 7, 2023

The beautiful Queen looked glamorous in a white jumpsuit and figure-hugging smock gown for her birthday photoshoot

Portia Wekia is among the beauty queens who are constantly inspiring their followers with trendy sartorial choices

Ghanaian beauty queen Portia Wekia captivated her followers with fabulous photos to celebrate her birthday.

The 2018 Ghana's Most Beautiful second runner-up looked heavenly in a white jumpsuit with a detached floor-sweeping cape.

Beauty Queen Portia Wekia looks regal in these photos. Source: @portiawekia

Source: Instagram

Portia Wekia wore elegant white earrings and white stilettos to match her look. She looked gorgeous in her simple curly hairstyle and subtle makeup for the birthday photoshoot.

Ghana's Most Beautiful 2nd runner-up Portia Wekia slays in a smock gown

The TikTok sensation dazzled in a sleek smock gown designed with shiny green beads for her birthday shoot.

She smiled beautifully for the camera while glowing like a Northern princess in her form-fitting dress.

Some social media users have commented on Portia Wekia's beautiful birthday photos

saheed_akanni0

Happy Birthday Queen ❤️ wishing you llnp in good health age with Abundant blessings ❤️

priscyodo

Happy glorious Birthday to you, mumI’m wishing you the best today and forever, mum❤️

fhan_i.hy.c.e

Happy Birthday queen P May God shower his blessings on you

_.akosuah

Happy Birthday Beautiful ❤️❤️May Favor and Grace locate you, and May God's blessings be abundant upon your life

vickywest66

A real woman of substance ❤️happy birthday, sweetheart

khenstone

Indeed as your signifies (God Did) blessed Birthday, age gracefully and climb unto an even higher height, my sister

