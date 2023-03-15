Eman Sinare, the daughter of the third vice chairman of the National Democratic Congress, walked down the aisle on March 14, 2023

The beautiful Muslim bride wore magnificent dresses by top female fashion designer Yoli Koomson for her star-studded event

Top celebrities, including actress Habiba Sinare and award-winning media personality Gifty Anti, graced the wedding ceremony in their custom-made dresses

Ghanaian Muslim bride Eman Sinare and her young-looking husband are trending with their luxurious wedding.

The bride is the daughter of Ghanaian politician Alhaji Said Sinare, a former Ghanaian ambassador to Egypt and Saudi Arabia. He is currently the third vice chairman of the National Democratic Congress.

Ghanaian bride Eman Sinare looks gorgeous in a white gown

The Muslim bride Enam and her lovely mother wore elegant ensembles for the viral wedding. The bride looked ravishing in a stylish wedding gown designed with rhinestones. She wore a white turban to match her look.

The beautiful mother of the bride turned heads in a glittering long sleeve gown and turban while assisting her daughter in getting ready for the wedding.

Ghanaian bridesmaids look splendid in long sleeve gowns

The pretty bridesmaids wore matching silk and lace dresses styled with stylish turbans. They looked fabulous in their flawless makeup looks. They wore different elegant designer high heels to complete their looks

The adorable couple looks beautiful in Asooke outfits

The wealthy couple couldn't stop staring at each other during the photoshoot. The Muslim bride wore a two-piece outfit styled with a turban.

The handsome groom looked dapper in an agbada with elegant embroidery. The couple wore matching beads for their wedding reception.

The father of the bride, Said Sinare, looks dapper in white agbada

The Ghanaian diplomat and politician, a member of the National Democratic Congress and the current third vice chairman, Alhaji Said Sinare, looked dashing in a white agbada for his daughter's wedding.

