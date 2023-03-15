Ghanaian wedding MC Nana Osei Bonsu, popularly called MC Okokobioko, is one of the most talented and fashionable men in the event industry

The Ghana Telecom University graduate always trends with every wedding or naming ceremony he anchors

MC Okokobioko tells YEN.com.gh how he has created signature wedding games that have been imitated by other masters of ceremonies

Born and raised in Nigeria by a Ghanaian dad and a Nigerian mum, Nana Osei Bonsu earned his first degree at Ghana Telecom University in Information Technology.

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, the IT expert popularly called MC Okokobioko explains the worst things that can happen at events when the organisers do not employ the service of a professional wedding MC.

He also talked about how he became an industry leader and invented wedding games that have become viral sensations.

MC Okokobioko talks about his parent's disapproval of his career choice

The parents of Nana Osei Bonsu wished their son had a white-collar job with a big telecommunication company in Ghana and beyond. Still, he chose to a master of ceremonies.

My Dad didn’t approve of it, but my mum was a little bit understanding. although she wished I had a white-collar job. My father pressured me to get a different job. He went to the extent of contacting extended family members for job offers.

Eventually, he had a leap of faith in me when I told him about my gig in the United States of America. My parents were so happy when I gave them foreign currencies when I returned home.

MC Okokobioko gives details about his first gig

As a funny character in the church drama group, Nana Osei Bonsu was popular among the congregation, from the head of the church to the children's service.

A church member approached him to MC at his wedding, but as confident and eloquent as he was and still is, he agreed to the offer on the condition that he would only work with his drama group partner.

I didn’t have any experience. I was a little scared. You know stage fright. So I asked my drama pair who were nicknamed Otapiapia and I was called Okokobioko for us to team up and execute the gig because I was comfortable working with him to overcome my fear. To my surprise, I actually performed better than my friend. It was at that moment that I decided to design a logo for the brand and a calling card that I started distributing to everyone after church service. That’s how I got my 2nd gig and it kept coming.

MC Okokobioko shares his worst experience at an event so far

Speaking of some of his challenges, MC Okokobioko disclosed that he was once booked for a one-year remembrance through referrals. A wedding guest saw his spectacular performance at the wedding and recommended his services to his cousin. The family members were sceptical about him anchoring the event but eventually decided to try him.

He added that after his regular checks and pre-event rehearsals with the disc jockey and sound engineer, the microphone stopped working five minutes into the event.

It was a private event for only family members, and the crowd grew angry, but he spoke to the one who requested his services to calm down and order the catering service to start dishing out the food.

It was crazy, I was quite disappointed. ideally testing the microphone and ensuring that there is a spare one is the job of the sound engineer. However, I was somehow blamed when the microphone stopped working. It took over an hour for the Disc jockey to order another microphone.

I introduced some fun activities and becuase of my standup comedy skills, it was very easy to switch the mood of the people with just some few jokes.

The lovely family had a good time after the event and I received lots of positive feedback even before I left the venue.

MC Okokobioko shares his routine before every event

The highly fashionable MC has a signature hairstyle and always tries to rock stylish suits for most events he anchors. According to him, he has detailed conversations with the couple, parents, or organisers of the event to get all the essential details before the event.

Some couples don't have a program outline so I assist them to create one. Then we talk about the games and other exciting things I want to introduce during the reception for their approval.

And most importantly, we plan on how to create contents that will go viral. As a professional, I take along all the materials with my brand's logo on it to all events.

MC Okokobioko pinpoints why every couple needs a professional MC at their weddings

The stand-up comedian explains that not having a wedding MC at any event could lead to a less enjoyable and stressful experience for everyone involved, so it's essential to consider hiring a professional to help coordinate and facilitate the event.

Disorganized event

Without someone to coordinate the flow of the event, there is a higher chance that things could become disorganized or chaotic, leading to confusion or delays.

Awkward transitions

Without an MC to provide transitions between different parts of the event, there may be awkward pauses or gaps in the program, which could lead to boredom or disinterest from the guests.

Missed opportunities

An MC can help to facilitate special moments, such as toasts or speeches, by introducing speakers and providing a platform for them to share their thoughts. Without an MC, these opportunities may be missed or underutilized.

Lack of engagement

An MC can help to engage guests by interacting with them, making introductions, and providing entertainment. Without an MC, there may be a lack of engagement from guests, which could lead to a less enjoyable experience for everyone involved.

Increased stress

If the couple or their family members are tasked with managing the event without an MC, it could lead to increased stress and pressure to ensure everything runs smoothly.

MC Okokobioko shares how social media has helped him to secure more gigs

Based on research by YEN.com.gh, no formal certification is required to become a wedding MC (Master of Ceremonies). MC Okokobioko details that the requirements and expectations for the role may vary depending on the couple's preferences and the specific event.

Most couples who book me for their events usually request my social media handles so they can check out my previous works. I have a website for my brand with all the neccesary information for prospective clients.

So I think your previous works speaks volume and can be taking as an informal certification.

MC Okokobioko talks about some of his biggest clients

MC Okokobioko revealed that he spends so much on branding and attributed his success to that. He indicated that his craft has been financially rewarding since he has a lot of high-end clients. For each of the high-profile weddings, he charges not less than GHC4,000.

One of my biggest clients is Dr Vanessa K. Danso IFMD/PhD. She watched one of my viral videos and contacted me while she was in the United Kingdom and booked me one year ahead of her wedding in Ghana.

Dr Vanessa's wedding was in 2021, it had most of the prominent event vendors on board and it also went viral with over 10.5 million views on my TikTok page and over 22 million on my Facebook page.

Another significant client was just last year, Mr Abramovich, an Israeli business tycoon who married a Sierra Leone bride.

This was another deal breaker for me last year. It was one of the most talked about weddings in the world last year because of the lavish decor, classy location and also the age difference between the couple.

That particular wedding opened several other doors for me last year, and the couple were glad they chose me as their Mc because I made sure they trended massively.

MC Okokobioko advises the youth who dream of becoming professional masters of ceremonies

MC Okokobioko had to prove to his parents easily his father that he had made the right decision to shelve his degree to become a master of ceremony.

Don’t just work hard, work smart and be creatively unique when building a brand. Don’t do what every other MC is doing, look for your strength and push it as if your life depends on it. Lastly, believe massively in yourself and always have a positive mindset.

