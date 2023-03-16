One of the intelligent, highly fashionable sons of Dr Osei Kwame Despite has left social media stunned with his new photos

Ernest Ofori Osei, known for his love for stylish and trendy sneakers, looked dashing in a two-piece outfit

The Tema International School graduate completed his look with expensive black Philipp Plein slides

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian style influencer Ernest Ofori Osei has inspired fashion lovers with his dapper look. The young style icon and one of the handsome-looking sons of Ghanaian millionaire Dr Osei Kwame Despite looked dashing in a custom-made kaftan while stepping out.

Ernest Ofori Osei and Saahene Osei slay in white outfits. Sources: @ofori_osei @saaheneosei

Source: Instagram

Ernest Ofori Osei wore a two-piece outfit with a gold embossed logo which he paired with black Phillipp Plein slides while posing beside an expensive white car.

He wore gold jewellery pieces, including a necklace and two bracelets, to complete his stylish look.

In another slide, the wealthy heir was spotted in an all-black, casual outfit, which he paired with expensive Adidas sneakers.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Ernest Ofori Osei posed beside a black car to inform his social media followers that his father has an expensive fleet of cars in different colours.

Some social media users have commented on Ernest Ofori Osei's Instagram post

@takyiwaasafo

you're so cool

@entertainmentandlifestyle

Philip Plein

@nana_annor

You're lucky, bro.

@yo_gurl_brown

Most handsome

@frankiepayper

Classic

@kevinaffection_

Blessings

@iam_derycke

Big swag!!

@_big__14

Greatness

@_stephanieosei

I Fell in love with every swipe

@dzanafia

Sunday drips

Saahene Osei parties with Ghanaian celebrities

Despite's son, Saahene Osei, one of the popular influencers, was spotted with other stars, including Efia Odo, Miss Universe Ghana 2022, and Hajia Bintu, among others, for a meet and greet session.

5 Photos Of Despite's Handsome Son Ernest Ofori Osei Looking Dashing In Designer Clothes And Sneakers

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian business executive Dr Osei Kwame who is fortunate to have wise, fashionable and goal-oriented successors.

Most millionaire's family is active on social media, while others stay away from the paparazzi.

One of his kids, Ernest Ofori Osei, a Tema International School alum, frequently updates his followers on his social life.

He loves sneakers and has an erratic sense of style. The Instagram account of the fashion influencer features some of his favourite footwear.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh