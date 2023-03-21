Ghanaian businessman Frank Badu Ntiamoah is one of the fashionable in the Entertainment Industry

The good-looking husband of Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye has captivated social media users with his looks

The proud daddy of a handsome baby boy has inspired fashionistas with his expensive designer tee shirt while enjoying vacation with his family in the United States

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian professional actor Frank Badu Ntiamoah stands out among Kumawood actors with his high fashion sense.

The handsome husband of actress and movie producer Tracey Boakye looked ethereal in his wedding ensemble and continues to amaze his fans with his expensive looks.

Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye and Frank Badu Ntiamoah slay in matching outfits. Source: @frank_badu_ntiamoah

Source: Instagram

YEN.com.gh shares five times Frank Badu Ntiamoah went viral with his looks.

1. Frank Badu Ntiamoah looks dashing in black jeans

The handsome husband of Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye looked elegant in a designer tee shirt paired with black jeans.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

He wore an expensive gold necklace and wristwatch while showing off his wedding ring.

2. Frank Badu Ntiamoah looks good in a black mesh top

Ghanaian actor Frank Badu Ntiamoah looked stylish in an all-black outfit styled with sneakers.

3. Frank Badu Ntiamoah rocks a Casablanca shirt

Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye and her husband announced the birth of their first son together on social media with beautiful photos.

The new mother slayed in a blue lace floor-sweeping gown, and the proud dad wore a designer shirt. He looked classy in a Casablanca shirt and grey jeans for the photoshoot.

4. Frank Badu Ntiamoah looks dapper in a white tee shirt and jeans

The good-looking husband of the award-winning actress looked sporty in a white tee shirt and stylish jeans for the photoshoot.

Frank Badu Ntiamoah and Tracey Boakye look lovely in matching outfits

The celebrity couple gave their followers adorable style inspiration with their matching tee shirts. Tracey Boakye looked splendid in a coloured hairstyle while flaunting her curves in black skintight leggings.

Tracey Boakye And Husband Look Adorable Together In Matching Outfits

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Tracey Boakye, a Ghanaian actress and the newest celebrity mom, who posted other images from her pregnancy photoshoot.

The Kumawood movie queen flaunted her growing baby bump while wearing a white shirt buttoned to her bust. She accessorized with a pair of blue denim jeans.

The talented producer and director of films looked stunning with long, curly hair that fell past her shoulders. Tracey Boakye posed elegantly while flaunting her pricey engagement ring.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh