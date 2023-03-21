A lovely bride in Ghana collapsed upon seeing gospel singer Joe Mettle performing at her church wedding

The bride and groom can be seen dancing as they enter the auditorium in a video before she momentarily passes out

Many viewers responded to the footage showing the bride breaking down and regaining consciousness

A gorgeous bride in Ghana collapsed when she entered her white wedding venue with the groom and found award-winning gospel singer Joe Mettle performing.

The groom reportedly arranged the surprise ministration by the 2017 Ghana Music Awards Artiste of the Year.

Before the bride fainted

During the couple's wedding service, the pair danced in the auditorium while the acclaimed artiste performed.

Bride collapses over Joe Mettle's surprise performance at her wedding. Photo source: julliejaykanz/joemettle.

Source: Instagram

The bride, however, had yet to learn that Joe Mettle was the one performing his hit song My Everything at her wedding.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, the bride briefly lost consciousness as she saw her favourite musician. She needed the groom's assistance to gather herself after the first shock subsided.

Later, the couple commandeered the dance floor before the altar to dance to the gospel musician's song.

The clip, which captured the bride's fainting and later regaining consciousness, sparked reactions online.

Watch the clip below:

Netizens react to video

Vilnius_mixedcouple commented:

So beautiful.

Bless_Love said:

Awww ❤️Bless them both.

Maameserwah32 observed:

1sec collapse .

Phoebejacs posted:

Always better for the man to love you more.

Sara_mohammed_afia said:

Love is in the air.

Angelina3tetteh reacted:

Awww, more blessings to them.

Mhizdiana_1 reacted:

Wooow.

Bride in high heels dances with vigour at her wedding

Still on weddings, YEN.com.gh reported that a viral video spotlighting an overexcited bride's dramatic entrance to her wedding reception with her white husband sparked a stir on social media.

The pair happily danced to Heavy Load, a popular song by top-tier Ghanaian rapper Eno Barony, across the pathway to the front of their wedding.

The bride donned a colourful sleeveless dress with a bare neck for the occasion and boosted her confidence with high heels. The groom sported an all-white traditional outfit for their wedding reception, where guests cheered them on.

Source: YEN.com.gh