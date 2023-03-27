American actress Sheryl Lee Ralph has impressed Ghanaians with her effortlessly chic looks and hairstyle

The Emmy winner met with selected female actresses and media personalities over the weekend for a brunch

Ghanaian style icons Zynnell Zuh, Nadia Buari, Salma Mumin and others graced the event in stunning ensembles

American actress Sheryl Lee Ralph is the second black woman to win an Emmy for supporting actress in a comedy and one of the outstanding black stars with an unmatched fashion sense.

The 66-year-old met with top Ghanaian actresses and television personalities over the weekend in a stylish African print dress.

The chairman of the EMY Africa Awards, Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong and board of patrons hosted a private dinner for Sheryl Lee Ralph over the weekend.

Ghanaian actress Zynnell Zuh looks fantastic in a green outfit

Award-winning actress and chief executive officer of Zyellant looked sleek in an all-green outfit. She wore a spaghetti strap top designed with fur and high-waist lace trousers. She styled her look with a blond hairstyle and flawless makeup.

Ghanaian actress Martha Ankomah looked impeccable in an African print dress

Ghanaian actress and brand influencer Martha Ankomah has been rocking African print dresses since 2022.

Ama K Abrebrese looks gorgeous in a simple cutout dress

Beasts of No Nation star, Ama K Abrebrese, looked ethereal in a short puff sleeve dress and beautiful African braids hairstyle. She rocked black sunglasses and adinkra symbol-inspired earrings.

Sika Osei looks incredible in a black sleeveless top

The newest Lynx entertainment television host, Sika Osei, stepped out casually in a black long-sleeve top and stylish pants styled with a designer bag.

Nikki Samonas dresses down stylishly in a maxi dress

Award-winning Ghanaian actress who has starred in the famous Hollywood movie, Single Not Searching, with American actresses Lisa Raye McCoy and Brely Evans slayed gorgeously in a simple floral dress.

Ms Nancy looks stunning in a two-piece outfit

The style coach and television host Ms Nancy Adobea wore a puff sleeve top and shorts styled with designer mules.

Ms Nancy styled her look with a green Michael Kors bag and gold accessories for the brunch meeting.

