Rising Ghanaian actress Anna Zarbogh is among the cast members of one of Ghana's popular television series titled YOLO

The young style influencer who doubles as a beauty and fashion model shows her high fashion sense as she slays in sleeveless red-carpet outfits

The fair-skinned actress has a striking resemblance to actress, musician and creative genius Deborah Vanessa, popularly called Sister Derby

Ghanaian actress Anna Zarbogh famed for starring in the YOLO television series, is among the rising stars with an unrivalled fashion sense.

Ghanaian rising actress Anna Zarbogh (L & R) and Deborah Vanessa (M) looking classy in these photos. Sources: @annazarbogh @sisterdeborah

YOLO star Anna Zarbogh slays fabulously in a sleeveless gown

The young actress collaborated with male fashion designer House of Paon for this stunning sleeveless dress. Anna styled her natural curly hairstyle and wore subtle makeup for this look.

YOLO star Anna Zarbogh looks lovely in a glittering blue dress

The rising star turned heads in a stylish blue dress and beautiful blue drop earrings. Anna Zarbogh flaunted her smooth skin in the short corseted dress.

YOLO star Anna Zarbogh looks incredible in a colourful corseted gown

The fashion model and actress looked glamorous in a sleeveless kente gown with side ruffles. Anna looked splendid in heavy makeup and a long-coloured hairstyle, smiling beautifully for the camera.

YOLO star Anna Zarbogh stuns in a shiny kente dress

Anna Zarbogh joined other YOLO television series cast members for the season 6 premiere. She looked fabulous in an elegant green kente dress and high ponytail hairdo at the event.

YOLO star Anna Zarbogh rocks a kente dress

Some YOLO TV series cast members, including top actress Jackie Appiah, stepped out in style for the Youth Town Hall event with Second Gentleman of the United States of America, Douglass Emhoff, at Labone Senior High School Accra on March 27, 2023.

