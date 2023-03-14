Former United Television presenter Nana Ama McBrown gave fashion lovers and fashionistas lots of style inspirations with her looks

As the first host of the United Showbiz entertainment program, Nana Ama McBrown set high standards with her unmatched fashion sense

The 45-year-old never repeated her looks, and always went viral with her classy eyes even before each session commences

Ghanaian actress and 2022 YEN Entertainment awards Most Stylish Female Celeb, Nana Ama McBrown, is trending after her grand unveiling at the premises of Media General.

The former United Showbiz host, who won the admiration of entertainment and fashion industry stakeholders with her articulate presentation and definite fashion sense, has joined Onua TV.

YEN.com.gh shares five unique looks of Nana Ama McBrown when she hosted the popular United Showbiz program.

Nana Ama McBrown looks stunning in a corporate outfit

The 45-year-old wore a stylish long-sleeve lace top and black high-waist skirt. Nana Ama McBrown won the attention of fashion lovers with her bob hairstyle and smooth makeup.

Nana Ama McBrown turns heads in coloured hairstyle

The mother-of-one Nana Ama McBrown looked fabulous in a blond hairstyle that matched perfectly with her figure-hugging dress.

She wore a short dress with white lace below the knee level to avoid showing too much skin. She completed her look with black pointed high heels.

Nana Ama McBrown goes viral with her Egyptian-inspired hairstyle

Nana Ama McBrown looked like an Egyptian beauty goddess with this look. She wore an all-white outfit with unique buttons. She rocked a Bantu knots hairstyle that went viral on social media.

Nana Ama McBrown looks splendid in a black jacket.

The award-winning actress dazzled in a black jacket with tassels and beautiful embellishments. She styled her look with a red ruched skirt and red stilettos while showing off her modelling skills.

Nana Ama McBrown rocked red drop earrings and matching fashionable rings to complete her look.

Nana Ama McBrown slays in a skintight jumpsuit

Screen goddess and style influencer Nana Ama McBrown wore a long sleeve turtleneck jumpsuit and elegant high heels.

She looked radiant in a coloured hairstyle, flawless makeup and splendid earrings and bracelets.

