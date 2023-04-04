Ghanaian plus-size wedding guest with a high fashion sense has gone viral with her dance moves

The beautiful woman looked splendid in a lace dress and a trendy black lustrous hairstyle for the wedding reception

The plus-size bride Shine donned a red glittering lace gown while cheering on her gorgeous friend on the dance floor

Ghanaian plus-size wedding guest has gone viral with her elegant corseted lace dress. The beautiful woman attended the wedding of a famous Ghanaian chef who works with Menscook catering service, an all-men catering service in Ghana.

Plus-size wedding guest slays in a lace dress. Source: @menscookgh

Source: Instagram

The wedding guest dazzled in an off-shoulder floor-length lace dress designed with ruffles. She wore a shoulder-level black bob hairstyle and smooth makeup for the trending wedding.

Some social media users commented on the Instagram post by Menscook catering services:

mizz._.tee

Keep on having fun, Sis.Ain't nobody's business how she looks..

matlhavaselena

Enjoy your day Queen

official_buznelson

Beautiful

adenike_1106

We all know she is big and aware of everything that concerns her, but can she enjoy her big day? Thank you. Please, the world is already negative enough. Spread love. ❤️

Ghanaian Plus-size bride slays in corseted kente gown

Ghanaian bride, Shine, wore a simple green deep-plunge beaded gown for her traditional marriage ceremony. She wore a stunning frontal hairstyle and beautiful earrings that matched her wedding ring.

Ghanaian chef Emmanuel Buabeng rocks a stylish agbada

The outstanding professional chef Emmanuel Buabeng is one of the most stylish grooms we have seen in April 2023. He spotted a stylish green lace agbada and matching hat for the traditional ceremony.

Plus-Size Ghanaian Bridesmaid Goes Viral With Her Figure-Hugging Black Suede Dress

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian bride Diana, a gorgeous and talented professional chef who wedded in a lavish ceremony.

A magnificent plus-size woman who gained notoriety for her distinctive wedding attire and haircut was part of the gorgeous bridal squad.

The plus-size bridesmaid with a distinctive sense of style looked perfect in her faultless makeup and well-groomed brows.

