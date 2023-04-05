The gorgeous daughter of multiple award-winning Ghanaian fashion designer Sima Brew has an elegant fashion sense

The young model and style influencer looked impeccable in the custom-made dresses she wore for her birthday photoshoot

Ghanaian style icons including Serwaa Amihere, Selly Galley and Gloria Sarfo have commented on the classy birthday photos

Ghanaian fashion designer Sima Brew has shared beautiful photos of her daughter as she turns a year older. The 2016 Glitz Style winner of the Best Red Carpet Designer Award is one of the most talented female musicians who has styled most top celebrities in Ghana.

The beautiful daughter of Ghanaian fashion designer Sima Brew, looking gorgeous in her lace gown. Source: @sima_brew

Source: Instagram

Sima Brew's adorable daughter and her lookalike, Keone, wore a spaghetti strap glittering gown for her birthday photoshoot.

The young style influencer rocked a charming ponytail hairstyle and well-polished nails that matched her look.

Young model Keone looks adorable in a blue jumpsuit

The beautiful daughter of the multiple award-winning fashion designer looked incredible in a blue jumpsuit with ruffles and a lace cape.

The fashionista completed her look with round stud earrings and white hair accessories.

Some social media users have commented on Sima Brew's post:

babiesbybazal

Happy birthday beautiful @iamlittlesima. It's been a pleasure watching you grow❤️

gloriaosarfo

Oh wow, my birthday Mate, nice one. Happy, blessed birthday to a special little princess. More blessings from above

iam.hetti

Is the nail polish for me? Happy birthday little cutie

afyas_klosset

Happy birthday princess ❤️❤️ aunty loves you

hanniesfabrics

Happy birthday to my little best friend ❤️❤️

julis.cloxet

Happy birthday @iamlittlesima, be blessed and highly favoured

seltydaikwor

Happy birthday, Cutie you have grown beautifully, just like mummy

cantarelladonkor

HBD to you, beautiful. May your blessings go ahead of you. Be greater ❤️

victoriaabinadede

Happy, glorious birthday, my little Sima

Source: YEN.com.gh