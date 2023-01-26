Some Ghanaian northern brides are turning heads with their elegant white wedding gowns this year

These curvy and intelligent Ghanaian women collaborated with their fashion designers who create phenomenal styles that will stand the test of time

Some of these northern brides with flawless skin gave us awesome makeup goals with their smooth bridal makeup

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Some Ghanaian brides from the northern region of Ghana have inspired us with their unique, custom-made, and beaded white wedding gowns.

YEN.com.gh shares the top eight wedding gown styles that will trend in 2023.

Ghanaian northern bride in elegant white gowns. source: @savannahweddings

Source: Instagram

1. Ghanaian bride Dr. Rashida looks ravishing in a sleek gown

The Ghanaian doctor looked elegant in a lace gown with a floor-sweeping detachable gown. She wore a beautiful turban to match her long-sleeve gown.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

2. Ghanaian bride Aiysa flaunts curves in a corseted gown

Ghanaian bride donned a skintight corseted white gown with a splendid beaded turban. She styled her looks with a diamond earring while posing for her wedding photoshoot.

3. Ghanaian bride Ruki set trends with her deep-plunge gown

Ghanaian bride Ruki turned heads with her pearly beaded gown and impeccable turban style.

4. Ghanaian bride Karima looks incredible in a glittering gown

Ghanaian bride Barima raised the style bar for her fellow northern brides with her detailed and embellished white gown. She wore a flawless makeup look for her big day.

5. Ghanaian plus-size bride Zainab steals attention with her voluptuous curves

The wealthy plus-size bride flaunted her curves in a lace floor-sweeping gown with floral designs. She wore expensive diamond earrings and bracelets to complete her look.

6. Ghanaian bride Amina shows cleavage in this look

Ghanaian bride Amina looked spectacular in a see-through lace gown showing his smooth skin. The curvy bride wore beautiful henna designs for her special wedding.

7. Ghanaian bride Hamdy looks flawless in her bridal makeup

The young Ghanaian bride Hamdy Kande looked splendid in her braided hairstyle styled with a white turban to match her beaded gown.

8. Ghanaian bride Suraiya dazzles in a lace gown

Ghanaian bride Suraiya glowed in a turtleneck white gown accentuating her curves. Suraiya Nasara also gave us henna designs for her lavish wedding.

Wedding Dresses: 5 Elegant Corseted Kente Gown Style Inspiration For 2023 Brides

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about some gifted Ghanaian fashion designers who are helping to make the world aware of Ghana with their innovative designs.

Due to their distinctiveness and strong team, Pistis Gh and Sima Brew are now among the top fashion designers in Ghana, serving clientele outside of its borders.

Read on for advice on how to wear five of the latest wedding kente gown trends on your special day.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh