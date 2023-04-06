Ghanaian media personality and event host AJ Sarpong has won over Media General viewers with her unrivalled looks

The talented presenter with two master's degrees loves to slay in stylish African print dresses to work and public events

AJ Sarpong is one of the new female celebrities who joined Media General in 2023 from top media houses

Ghanaian media personality AJ Sarpong has an impressive resume and an excellent fashion sense.

The beautiful and intelligent television personality formerly worked with Citi FM and Citi TV before joining Media General's TV3 and 3FM in 2023.

AJ Sarpong, Berla Mundi, Rowald Walker and Nana Ama McBrown look classy in this collage. Source: @ajsarpong

YEN.com.gh shares five effortlessly chic looks of AJ Sarpong, who recently bagged a second master's degree since she joined the TV3 network

Television personality AJ Sarpong looks classy in a black dress

The outspoken media personality dazzled in a black suede dress with a deep plunge neckline. She wore a beautiful frontal hairline and elegant contact lenses for the photoshoot.

AJ Sarpong accessorised the look with a gold pendant necklace, bracelet and fashionable rings.

Television personality AJ Sarpong dresses casually in a blue dress

The radio personality stepped out in a long-sleeve dress styled with black flat sandals. AJ Sarpong rocked a charming bob hairstyle and subtle makeup for her radio show.

Media personality AJ Sarpong looks incredible in an African print dress

The beautiful event host anchored the 2023 Vodafone Ghana Awards Nominee announcement in March 2023.

She wore a stylish African print dress with green sleeveless, styled with pink embellished shoes.

AJ Sarpong slayed in a short curly hairstyle and wore heavy makeup for the evening program.

Media personality AJ Sarpong looks splendid in a tie & dye blazer

The former {Citi TV and {FM presenter looked fabulous in an all-black ensemble. She wore a black camisole, jeans, a belted tie & dye blazer, and red strappy sandals.

AJ Sarpong, Berla Mundi and Cookie Tee slay in African print dresses.

The three outstanding TV3 presenters, Cookie Tee, AJ Sarpong and Berla Mundi, looked exquisite in custom-made African print dresses and gorgeous hairstyles.

AJ Sarpong leaves Citi TV/ Citi FM after six years

The affable AJ Sarpong's resignation from Citi TV/FM happened just about six years after she joined them.

She hosted various shows on Citi TV and FM before her dismissal. Social media users reacted to the news of her resignation, with many asking where she would go next.

