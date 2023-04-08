Ghanaian bride Nadia Adongo Musah is one of the stunning April brides who accessorized her bridal look with minimal jewellery

The Presidential staffer rocked three customized dresses for her traditional wedding that has gone viral on social media

High-profile Ghanaian dignitaries, including Ghana's Second Lady, were spotted at the lavish traditional wedding that was held in Accra

Ghanaian bride Nadia Adongo Musah and her husband Kwasi Fynn, popularly called Why Fynn are among the wealthy couples in 2023.

The perfect duo wore expensive custom-made wedding outfits by Ghanaian designers, including Sarkodie's designer Brommon and one of Nana Ama McBrown's talented female designers Neyomi for their luxurious wedding. YEN.com.gh shares videos of the elegant dresses the Presidential staffer wore for her wedding.

Ghanaian couple Nadia Adongo Musah and Why Fynn stun in these lovely photos. Sources: @focusnblur

Ghanaian bride Nadia Adongo Musah's before and after bridal makeup

The gorgeous bride opted for the Ghanaian professional makeup artist known for working with CEOs and wives of wealthy business people, including Zainbab, the beautiful wife of Kwadwo Safo Jr.

The Presidential Staffer showed off her flawless and glowing skin before and after the makeup application.

Ghanaian bride Nadia wore a yellow bridal robe with billowing sleeveless as the top hair stylist completed her bridal look.

Ghanaian bride Nadia Adongo Musah's stunning kente gown

The wealthy bride looked simple and classy for her traditional wedding. She wore a sleeveless Northern Kente gown designed with beads and tassels.

She wore a charming frontal voluminous ponytail with some hair left loose to cascade on her shoulders.

Dr Nadia looked ravishing in her subtle bridal makeup and pearly drop earrings, which she paired with two gold bracelets for the traditional wedding.

Ghanaian bride Nadia Adongo Musah glows in a gold lace gown

The Deputy Director of Diaspora Affairs at the Presidency, Dr Nadia Adongo Musah, wore a shiny gold with puff sleeves for the traditional wedding reception.

She looked fabulous in another frontal ponytail hairstyle while maintaining her mild bridal makeup looks.

The beautiful bride wore a simple drop earring to accessorize her glamorous looks.

