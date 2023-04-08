Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah flaunted her voluptuous figure in a skintight on the red carpet at the movie premiere of A Taste Of Sin

The top female celebrity with over 9 million followers on Instagram styled with look with a designer bag and shoes

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams, his son and other Ghanaian celebrities were spotted on the red carpet

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah stunned in a stylish orange dress to the premiere of A Taste Of Sin movie at the Silver Bird Cinemas.

Jackie Appiah looks gorgeous in fabulous dresses. Sources: @jackieappiah @ghkwaku

Source: Instagram

The style influencer flaunted her curvy figure in a long-sleeve cutout ruched dress. She looked fabulous in an elegant hairstyle and gorgeous makeup for the star-studded event.

Jackie Appiah styled her look GH¢ 12 000 Rene Caovilla And GH¢ 40000 Lanvin bag for the movie premiere.

Some social media users have commented on the video posted by Ghanaian blogger GH Kwaku;

vinaanna5

I thought they said Jackie is pregnant eii Ghanafuo b3kum nipa

4evasandy_shero

She always looks tired when walking to an event

abena_shanell

The prettiest of them all, Jackie Appiah❤️❤️

susanasiedua

My pretty Jackie is always looking tired

her_thrifthub

Orange looks so good on her.

danfpong1

I will never believe any blogger again eii I tot she was pregnant o Ghana bloggers and their comment section association boi nntoro nkoaaaaaa

alby_hay's profile picture

Now they see say she no Dey preg hmmm gh

Source: YEN.com.gh