Former and first female Attorney General of Ghana Betty Nah-Akuyea Mould-Iddrisu held her plush birthday party to mark her 70th birthday

The extraordinary politician looked breathtaking in a custom-made dress and hairstyle for the glorious event

Ghanaian politicians Obuobia Darko-Opoku and Victoria Hamah were spotted at the birthday brunch held in March 2023

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian lawyer and politician Betty Nah-Akuyea Mould-Iddrisu looked regal in a beautiful lace dress for her 70th birthday celebration.

The former and first female Attorney General of Ghana wore a simple ponytail hairstyle with white hair accessories.

Ghanaian politicians Betty Mould-Iddrisu, Victoria Hamah, Obuobia, and Jane Naana Opoku-Agyeman look stunning in their elegant outfits. Source: @bettymouldiddrisu

Source: Facebook

The member of the National Democratic Congress wore an exquisite gold glittering corseted gown while showing off her dance moves.

Betty Mould-Iddrisu accessorised her look with expensive bracelets and earrings for the gracious event.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Veteran musicians Tagoe Sisters look splendid in white outfits

Ghanaian twins and musicians Lydia Dedei Yawson Nee Tagoe and Elizabeth Korkoi Tagoe have been prominent in the gospel music industry since 1983.

With hit songs and a high fashion sense, the talented sisters looked ethereal in glittering white dresses designed with white fur for the birthday party.

They wore matching elegant hairstyles and beautiful drop earrings as they entertained the guests with their breathtaking looks.

Betty Mould-Iddrisu looked fabulous in kente

The former minister for education in Ghana from 2011 to 2012, Betty Mould-Iddrisu, who celebrated her birthday on March 22, 2023, looked gorgeous in a stylish beaded kente gown and ponytail hairstyle.

Former Attorney General Betty Mould-Iddrisu Stuns in Kente. Source: @bettymouldiddrisu

Source: Instagram

Victoria Lakshmi Hamah and Obuobia Darko-Opoku look classy in white outfits

Ghanaian female politicians Obuobia Darko-Opoku and Victoria Lakshmi Hamah graced the mini birthday brunch of Betty Mould-Iddrisu in stylish outfits.

Obuobia Darko-Opoku wore a round-neck cape dress and braided frontal hairstyle styled with beautiful earrings.

Victoria Hamah looked elegant in a white blazer and form-fitting dress and rocked an afro hairstyle for the birthday party.

Victoria Lakshmi Hamah and Obuobia Darko-Opoku slay in white outfits. Source: @obuobiadarkoopoku

Source: Facebook

Freddie Blay's Son Marries Betty Mould Iddrisu's Niece In A Private Ceremony

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian couple Kwaw Blay and Jasmine, who wedded in a secret ceremony on October 11, 2023.

The bride and groom looked ethereal in traditional attire for the lovely occasion held in a beautiful garden.

Family and friends from the two major political parties, the New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress, were there.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh