Ghanaian stylist Violet Bannerman Quaye looked flamboyant in gorgeous outfits for her birthday on April 10, 2023

The beautiful wife of Ghanaian media personality Kwame Asare Obeng popularly called A Plus, has received lots of accolades for her elegant looks over the years

Akosua Vee has been featured in top newspapers in Ghana after modelling for award-winning fashion brands.

Ghanaian stylist Violet Bannerman Quaye celebrated her birthday with stunning outfits on Easter Monday, April 10, 2023.

Ghanaian stylist Akosua Vee looking classy in these custom-made dresses. Source: @aakosua_vee

Source: Instagram

The personal shopper and mother-of-three wore a long-sleeve lace dress and matching elegant fascinator.

Violet Bannerman Quaye, popularly called Akosua Vee, strutted in a silver embellishment pump in a beautiful video.

Ghanaian stylist Akosua Vee looks glamorous in an African print dress

The personal shopper looked stunning in an African print top and patterned skirt styled with stylish, trendy high heels.

Akosua Vee rocked a short black bob hairstyle and flawless makeup for her birthday shoot.

Some social media users have commented on Akosua Vee's Instagram video:

adwoaloudgh

Reduce the ahomaso no, you didn’t hear ohn

miradacollections

Happy b'day Akosua

nhyirah_blaq

Why walking ‍♀️ on them, my Chairwoman? Just hold on and stand still; I'm bringing you your Chair ok

jackieiseverywhere

Happy birthday. Uk fu)r will kill us

saladsandfruitsbar

Eeiii m3ni sane n3, w) gbo eeeiii

iam_ama_ghana

Happy birthday, sister Akos ….More blessings, my Lady ❤️

whatnickawore

Happy birthday, sis

priscyagyemangg

Blessed birthday great woman ❤️

mavisowusugh

Walk on us; we are your carpet

wildaziza25

A Queen! The Crown fits you. Happy, glorious birthday to you.

ladiesinn_collections

Happy birthday darling age gracefully

baddest_boss1

Happy birthday, sis; I love you.❤️

