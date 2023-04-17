Global site navigation

Ghanaian Musician Okyeame Kwame Celebrates His 47th Birthday With The Launch Of A New Men's Underwear Brand
Ghanaian Musician Okyeame Kwame Celebrates His 47th Birthday With The Launch Of A New Men's Underwear Brand

by  Portia Arthur
  • Ghanaian musician Kwame Nsiah-Apau popularly called Okyeame Kwame, is celebrating his 47th birthday today, April 17, 2023
  • The versatile musician and songwriter has joined the list of male celebrities in Ghana with clothing brands
  • Okyeame Kwame and his wife, Annica Nsiah-Apau co-authored a relationship book titled Love Lockdown

Ghanaian musician Okyeame Kwame is a year older today, April 17, 2023. The award-winning songwriter and entrepreneur has launched a new product on his 47th birthday.

Okyeame Kwame whose real name Kwame Nsiah-Apau is among the stylish male celebrities in Ghana with a high fashion sense.

In an Instagram post, the married man with two lovely children wrote,

When I was turning 40, I was afraid. I thought I will be old, and weak. I was completely wrong. Today at 47, I have never this free, this young, and this wild!

Now I am looking forward to 100. Come what may, we move! Happy birthday to me!
The present I want from you is to buy my boxers for yourselves and for your loved ones. I've launched them today on @loveequationbiz

Some social media users have commented on Okyeame Kwame's product line photo shoot;

amerado_burner

Happy Birthday LEGEND

killobwoy_

Happy birthday daddy, May the Almighty Lord grant you Knowledge, Understanding, Prosperity and long life ❤️❤️❤️❤️ Age with grace, Daddy

prince_atsondo

Nice one. Happy birthday ma maen. You've come this far . Congratulations

deteflon

Happy Birthday Rap Doctor

sammie_.himself

Hbd king but this is your de3

independent_essy

47 looking 37. Happy birthday rap

11zabarmafyngal22

U once said Mcbrown was older than u and u re 47 and she claims she is 43..happy birthday

ekowmania

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO YOU KING MORE JAH BLESSINGS AND HEALTHY LONGEST LIFE.

poettimmy_writez

Next time ...let the photographer capture the brand name well for us... it's a bit small to read.

Check out Okyeame Kwame's new post

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Okyeame Kwame, who discussed his love of animals and his decision to become vegan in an interview with Giovani Caleb on 3FM Drive.

The award-winning rapper claimed he does not kill animals or even potentially harmful snakes.

Giovani Caleb was shocked by the musician's position, which sparked some humorous conversation between them.

Source: YEN.com.gh

