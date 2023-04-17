Ghanaian Musician Okyeame Kwame Celebrates His 47th Birthday With The Launch Of A New Men's Underwear Brand
- Ghanaian musician Kwame Nsiah-Apau popularly called Okyeame Kwame, is celebrating his 47th birthday today, April 17, 2023
- The versatile musician and songwriter has joined the list of male celebrities in Ghana with clothing brands
- Okyeame Kwame and his wife, Annica Nsiah-Apau co-authored a relationship book titled Love Lockdown
PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!
Ghanaian musician Okyeame Kwame is a year older today, April 17, 2023. The award-winning songwriter and entrepreneur has launched a new product on his 47th birthday.
Okyeame Kwame whose real name Kwame Nsiah-Apau is among the stylish male celebrities in Ghana with a high fashion sense.
In an Instagram post, the married man with two lovely children wrote,
When I was turning 40, I was afraid. I thought I will be old, and weak. I was completely wrong. Today at 47, I have never this free, this young, and this wild!
PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!
Now I am looking forward to 100. Come what may, we move! Happy birthday to me!
The present I want from you is to buy my boxers for yourselves and for your loved ones. I've launched them today on @loveequationbiz
Some social media users have commented on Okyeame Kwame's product line photo shoot;
amerado_burner
Happy Birthday LEGEND
killobwoy_
Happy birthday daddy, May the Almighty Lord grant you Knowledge, Understanding, Prosperity and long life ❤️❤️❤️❤️ Age with grace, Daddy
prince_atsondo
Nice one. Happy birthday ma maen. You've come this far . Congratulations
deteflon
Happy Birthday Rap Doctor
sammie_.himself
Hbd king but this is your de3
independent_essy
47 looking 37. Happy birthday rap
11zabarmafyngal22
U once said Mcbrown was older than u and u re 47 and she claims she is 43..happy birthday
ekowmania
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO YOU KING MORE JAH BLESSINGS AND HEALTHY LONGEST LIFE.
poettimmy_writez
Next time ...let the photographer capture the brand name well for us... it's a bit small to read.
Check out Okyeame Kwame's new post
Okyeame Kwame: Ghanaian Rapper Expresses His Love For Animals; Says He Would Never Kill A Snake
Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Okyeame Kwame, who discussed his love of animals and his decision to become vegan in an interview with Giovani Caleb on 3FM Drive.
The award-winning rapper claimed he does not kill animals or even potentially harmful snakes.
Giovani Caleb was shocked by the musician's position, which sparked some humorous conversation between them.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh