Beautiful Ghanaian women, including the daughters of politicians, tied the knot in February

Most of these extraordinary brides booked the services of professional Ghanaian fashion designers to design their corseted kente gowns

The majority of intelligent and stunning women who married in February 2023 hired professional photographers to shoot and share their wedding online

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The wedding album will be kept for generations, and as such modern brides prioritise their wedding outfits more than any item on their wedding budget.

YEN.com.gh have shared a list of five Ghanaian women who wore unique kente gowns for their traditional weddings.

Beautiful Ghanaian brides are rocking exquisite kente gowns. source: @live_with_kwaku @sorce_photography

Source: Instagram

1. Hawa Koomson's beautiful daughter slays in a beaded kente gown

The daughter of Ghanaian politician Mavis Hawa Koomson went viral with her exquisite wedding outfits.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

She wore a custom-made beaded kente gown by the talented Saadia Saanusi for her traditional wedding.

2. Stunning Muslim bride looks regal in a long-sleeve gown

The young Muslim bride and her bridal team wore elegant outfits made with quality northern kente for the traditional wedding.

The bride wore long-sleeve outfits throughout the multi-day celebration, with Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari and her brother as a wedding guest.

3. Ghanaian bride looks magnificent in a colourful kente gown

The pretty bride went viral with her wedding outfits and expensive wedding gifts from her husband, including Jimmy Choo shoes.

Ghanaian bride Edna and her glam team did an excellent job with the choice of hairstyle and accessories for this look.

4. Ghanaian bride Adwoa looks ravishing in a sleeveless gown

The young melanin bride wore a stylish beaded kente gown and turned heads with her centre-parted hairstyle.

The beautiful bride with an infectious smile impressed fashion lovers with her flawless makeup and designer earrings.

5. Ghanaian bride Kumiwaa looks elegant in an off-shoulder dress

The pretty bride wore a stunning off-shoulder beaded kente gown. Kumiwaa and her bridesmaids wore a subtle makeup look for the traditional wedding. The bridesmaids wore matching turbans while the bride styled her lustrous hairstyle.

Ghanaian Bride Stuns In A White Gown By Valdrin Sahiti, A Designer Who Styles Beyoncé And Kim Kardashian

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about a wealthy Muslim bride who has raised the bar for Ghanaian women planning to get married this year.

The fair-skinned Ghanaian bride attended her multi-day wedding festivities in eight outfits created to order.

The lovely bride Sahada used various hair and makeup professionals to create multiple looks for each dress.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh