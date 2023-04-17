A video of a bride posing with her long train of Asoebi ladies has gone viral on social media

In the video, the bride was dressed in a red velvet dress while her ladies dazzled in green ensembles

Several internet users who saw the video applauded the elegance of the bridal party

Regarding parties, some brides know how to put the extra in Nigerian weddings.

A video of a bride and her squad has gone viral on social media, leaving many people impressed.

Photos of the bride and her asoebi ladies. Credit: @igboweddingng

Source: UGC

The bride looked radiant in a red velvet dress while posing for the cameras in the video. Behind her were her numerous Asoebi ladies dressed in stylish green ensembles.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react to the video of the bride and her Asoebi ladies

After watching the video, some netizens complimented the bride and her girls.

@mhayfair:

"Some people get friends o, where I want see these number of friends from."

@nancy4mama:

"If it’s more than 4 bridesmaids, count me out."

@mzhijay:

"A well detailed wedding".

@chiiwenduu:

"The bride and her gals are looking so beautiful."

