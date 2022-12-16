Some outstanding female doctors are also highly recognized in the Ghanaian fashion industry due to their splendid styles

Among the list includes the daughter of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Ohemaa Afia Kobi Prempeh who is taking over the medical and manufacturing industry

Some of the talented female doctors on this list are also brand ambassadors and television show hosts

Social media has made it easy for celebrities and other extraordinary Ghanaians to show off their fashion sense.

You don’t have to attend events and bump into one another in public places to find what they are wearing.

Some exceptional smart and beautiful female medical doctors have become fashion models and style influencers due to their unique fashion sense.

Ghanaian doctors Vanessa, Louisa, and, Rencia slay in beautiful gowns. sources: @its_aseye @drrencia @drlouisa_s

YEN.com.gh shares photos of seven female medical doctors whose fashion sense surpasses some female celebrities.

1. Ohemaa Afia Kobi Prempeh dresses down casually in an elegant outfit

Ghanaian doctor and businesswoman Ohemaa Afia Kobi Prempeh never disappoints with her looks. The award-winning doctor always dresses down stylishly in beautiful ensembles for various events.

Ohemaa Afia Kobi Prempeh

2. Dr. Vanessa Aseye Mensah-Kabu slays in elegant gowns

The beautiful doctor whose father is also a medical doctor is the face of a top fashion brand in Ghana. She is one of the outspoken female doctors in Ghana and the face of many brands including insurance companies.

3. Louisa A. Satekla looks gorgeous in two-piece outfits

Dr. Louisa is the wife of Dancehall musician Stonebwoy. The dental surgeon is a great style influencer who always serves awesome street vibes.

The mother-of-two has a signature curly hairstyle which she matches with all her looks.

4. Dr. Hanna Lisa dazzles in form-fitting dresses

The award-winning medical practitioner and television host is the go-to influencer for trendy celebrity styles.

Dr. Hanna Lisa loves to wear colorful and elegant hairstyles to match her looks for television interviews or other live Facebook sessions with other experts.

5. Dr. Rencia is one of the stylish doctors and fashion entrepreneurs

Dr. Rencia has a huge following on social media due to her high fashion sense and medical opinions.

She owns an online shop that sells quality women's wear for women who want uniqueness and great value for their money.

6. Dr. Lawrencia shares tips on how to slay on a budget

Dr. Lawrencia who was recently engaged always wows us with her simple yet classy looks. We can describe her fashion sense as budget-friendly and very stylish.

7. Dr. Ellen James rules the pageantry with her charm and beauty

Ghanaian model and occupational therapist Dr. Ellen is the first married woman to compete in Mrs. World for Ghana. The mother of four always flaunts her sleek silhouette in African print dresses.

Ghanaian Doctor With 4 Children To Represent Ghana At Mrs. World Pageant In Las Vegas

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Dr. Ellen Osei James, a married occupational therapist from Ghana is the first model to be named Mrs. Ghana World.

On December 17, 2022, in Las Vegas, Dr. Ellen James who is a mother of four children will represent Ghana at the world pageant.

With fifty-eight other married ladies from around the world, Ghana is taking part in the famous Mrs. World pageant for the first time.

