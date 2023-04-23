Former Black Stars striker Asamoah Gyan celebrated his sister's birthday on April 22, 2023, and he showed her face for the first time

He noted that she is someone who likes to be out of the limelight, however, he wanted everyone to know who she was

Stonebwoy, Ayisha Modi and many of his fervent followers filled the comment section of the post with beautiful messages for her

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghana's all-time goals scorer, Asamoah Gyan, showed his sister's face for the first time by sharing pictures of her on his verified Instagram page.

To celebrate her birthday on April 22, 2023, he decided to post her pictures so that others could notice her and also join him in celebrating her.

Asamoah Gyan and his sister dazzling in photos. Image Credit: @asamoah_gyan3

Source: Instagram

He highlighted in the caption that she likes to be off the radar but on her special day, he wanted the world to know who she was since he had never posted her pictures before.

He also urged many others to join him in wishing her lovely sister, he said, a happy birthday.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The former Black Stars Midfielder ended his message by bestowing God's blessings on her life.

"Somebody help me wish my lovely sister a very big happy birthday. She likes to be coded but I decided to let the world know my sister. God bless you soo much ," he wrote on Instagram.

See beautiful pictures of Asamoah Gyan's sister.

Birthday wishes pour in for Asamoah Gyan's sister

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Stonebwoy, socialite Ayisha Modi, and many others filled the comment section with lovely messages to celebrate Asamoah Gyan's sister's birthday.

stonebwoy stated:

Much love. Same birthday as my sister wow ❤️❤️

lord_vapour_ said:

I know her paaaa eno be she Dey cook fry plantain give you no ❤️

jojo_zarzar commented:

Happy birthday mama May the light of God shine on you forth ✨ . Enjoy your day

gladys_prettyerfya stated:

Happy glorious birthday mummy more undiluted blessings, more grace, more open doors, live long and prosper in Jesus name much love mummy

she_loves_yuledochie said:

Happy blessed birthday big sisMay God bless your new age with more life in good health,more money and divine protection from Godwe love you

marrtt67 said:

Happy Birthday To You Madam I wish you great wealth and long lifeEnjoy Your day MadamGod bless You

dowuonahamm commented:

Wow,she was my mate at Agogo training college. Mavis more blessings.

she_loves_stonebwoyb said:

Happy birthday dear. May God bless your new age. May you never lack in life

Asamoah Gyan takes photos with hyenas at a zoo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Asamoah Gyan visited a zoo and took pictures with hyenas in a cage.

The post he made on Instagram earned him praise as Ghanaians believed he was showing his adventurous side and love for nature.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh