Some gorgeous Ghanaian brides won the attention of fashionistas and wedding lovers with their wedding looks

They looked breathtaking in custom-made beaded and corseted kente gowns for their private weddings

Some of the dazzling brides wore different frontal hairstyles for the multi-day wedding ceremonies

Some Ghanaian women who tied the knot in April 2023 made bold sartorial choices for their wedding, one of the best days of their lives.

She spent a lot of money to get the right fashion designer to design their dream wedding outfits. YEN.com.gh shares the brides who wore different corseted dresses for their lavish weddings.

Ghanaian bride looks gorgeous in a long sleeve kente gown

This beautiful Ghanaian bride looked stunning in a custom-made dress by one of the top female designers in Ghana now.

Modabertha spent hours designing this ombre kente three-quarter dress for the elegant fair-skinned bride.

The bride styled her look with a shiny diamond necklace and matching earrings while showing off her dance moves.

Ghanaian bride dazzles in a one-hand kente dress

The beautiful bride with an infectious smile with a simple and classy corseted kente gown for her traditional wedding.

She wore a frontal hairstyle, flawless makeup, bowtie-inspired design earrings, and matching bracelets for the private event.

Ghanaian bride flaunts her curves in a kente and lace gown

The wealthy Ghanaian bride wearing two sets of stunning kente gowns for her traditional wedding looked effortlessly chic in this ruffled, floor-sweeping gown.

She wore heavy makeup and a simple frontal hairstyle to a see-through lace outfit.

Ghanaian bride Ella slays in a custom-made dress by Sima Brew

Ghanaian bride, Ella wore a fully beaded corseted deluxe gown designed by Sima Brew for her traditional wedding.

The happy bride couldn't stop smiling throughout the ceremony as she looked glamorous in their gorgeous dress.

Ghanaian bride with short hairstyle slays in sleeveless gown

Ghanaian bride Anna and her good-looking husband went viral with their lovely wedding photos. The bride wore different hairstyles for her luxurious wedding.

