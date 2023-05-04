Award-winning Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has wowed social media users with her kente dress

The style icon wore a green kente dress with a stylish green lace overlay for her latest photoshoot

The wealthy mother-of-one completed her look with a yellow Chanel bag to match her effortlessly chic look

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah knows how to steal attention with her looks. The screen diva looked ethereal in a green corseted kente dress for a photoshoot.

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah stuns in beautiful hairstyles. Photo credit: @jackieappiah

Source: Instagram

The 39-year-old style icon dazzled in a side-parted voluminous curly hairstyle and flawless makeup.

She smiled beautifully while posing with her expensive yellow Chanel bag and sleek strappy high heels. She accessorised her look with gold necklaces, wrist watch and earrings.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghanaian makeup artiste Marfoa Acheampong popularly called Touch Makeup Artistry, has commented on Jackie Appiah's elegant look

Some social media users have reacted positively to Jackie Appiah's latest kente look on Instagram.

Touch makeup artistry stated:

Wheeeewwww, and the church girl in you is out❤️

beyondhype_gh stated:

Have you never @jackieappiah talked plenty in her pictures you are so unique

zarariches stated:

My beautiful queen

Sylvian Duka stated:

I love your dress

calistaokoronkwo stated:

The Lady Jay

vals_signatures stated:

Most beautiful

cookieteegh stated:

This is pretty, Jackie

Zara Riches stated:

My beautiful queen

deluna_bmf stated:

Omg very beautiful

Top 10 Stylish Photos Of Jackie Appiah Showing Off Expensive Bags, Shoes And Dresses In 2022

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Jackie Appiah, one of the top three fashion icons of 2022, and her selection of designer shoes and bags.

The fashion icon was a spectacle at the numerous celebrity-studded events she attended, wearing chic looks designed by Afua Rida.

After weeks of voting by the general audience, Jackie Appiah was named best actress at the 2022 YEN Entertainment Awards.

5 Times Jackie Appiah Repeated Her Designer Bags To Create New Looks

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Jackie Appiah, who owns a large assortment of expensive designer handbags, the least costly of which is over $1,000.

The talented stylists on the style influencer's team have provided advice on coordinating your looks with the same designer bag to make you the topic of the town.

As seen on her Instagram profile, Jackie Appiah practically owns products from all the known designer labels including Balenciaga, Christian Dior, Chanel, Gucci and Lanvin.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh