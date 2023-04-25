Ghanaian fashion designer Modabertha has wowed fashionistas with her latest Instagram video

The female designer and her team transformed a plain custom-made kente fabric into a masterpiece

The happy bride, Anita, couldn't stop smiling through the wedding ceremony as she married a Nigerian man

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian fashion designer Modabertha has shared a beautiful behind the scene video of how she transformed a plain kente fabric into a corseted ensemble.

Ghanaian bride Anita looks lovely in a beautiful kente gown and expensive jewellery. Photo credit: @modabertha

Source: Instagram

The bossy female entrepreneur used glittering lace fabrics to create a unique and custom-made kente gown for a gorgeous Ghanaian bride.

Ghanaian bride Anita looks stunning in a red Aseobi outfit

The gorgeous Ghanaian bride Anita married a wealthy and handsome Nigerian groom in an elegant costume. The bride wore a shiny floor-length lace gown like a Nigerian princess for the customary marriage.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The groom wore a white short sleeve shirt and red trousers that depicts his customs and traditions

Some Ghanaian wedding vendors have commented on the beautiful kente gown designed by Modabertha

Some social media users have

Opoku Korkor5507 wrote:

Modabertha, this piece is breathtaking. Well done

Gm Beauty22 wrote:

I can't wait to come out next year and get a dress for my big day! I live in the US, but I'm totally making the trip!

Gifty Maria wrote:

Definitely, Trust the process it’s a masterpiece

Glowing_lifestyle wrote:

Wowowow this is beautiful thank you for the inspiration

Aaliyah Tamara wrote:

The waist snatched!

Sprout Affair wrote:

Love it it’s the dance moment for me

Jadesola wrote:

From fabrics to beading❤️

Maame Bedua wrote:

Beautiful outfit

Miss Bermah wrote:

Girl, this outfit is MADDDDDdddddddd

Fabric_lots_gh wrote:

Wow, it’s a transformation for me. U nailed this, my sister,

Cama_gardens wrote:

So beautiful and decent and still speaks class and luxury

Ghanaian Bride Stuns In 3 Expensive Corseted Kente Gowns And Customised White Gown That Cost GH¢121,900

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about a wealthy Ghanaian bride's pricey custom-made kente gowns by Ghana's best female fashion designers.

The stunning bride Helena requested a custom-made white gown for her white wedding at $10,000.

Leo Almodal, a top international designer, talks exclusively to the fashion editor of YEN.com.gh about the dress.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh