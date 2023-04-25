Ghanaian Designer Modabertha Shares Video Of How She Spent Hours Hand-beading A Corseted Kente Gown
- Ghanaian fashion designer Modabertha has wowed fashionistas with her latest Instagram video
- The female designer and her team transformed a plain custom-made kente fabric into a masterpiece
- The happy bride, Anita, couldn't stop smiling through the wedding ceremony as she married a Nigerian man
Ghanaian fashion designer Modabertha has shared a beautiful behind the scene video of how she transformed a plain kente fabric into a corseted ensemble.
The bossy female entrepreneur used glittering lace fabrics to create a unique and custom-made kente gown for a gorgeous Ghanaian bride.
Ghanaian bride Anita looks stunning in a red Aseobi outfit
The gorgeous Ghanaian bride Anita married a wealthy and handsome Nigerian groom in an elegant costume. The bride wore a shiny floor-length lace gown like a Nigerian princess for the customary marriage.
Cheddar's wife steal the show at the CEO of Springfield's birthday party with her glittering lace dress
The groom wore a white short sleeve shirt and red trousers that depicts his customs and traditions
Some Ghanaian wedding vendors have commented on the beautiful kente gown designed by Modabertha
Some social media users have
Opoku Korkor5507 wrote:
Modabertha, this piece is breathtaking. Well done
Gm Beauty22 wrote:
I can't wait to come out next year and get a dress for my big day! I live in the US, but I'm totally making the trip!
Gifty Maria wrote:
Definitely, Trust the process it’s a masterpiece
Glowing_lifestyle wrote:
Wowowow this is beautiful thank you for the inspiration
Aaliyah Tamara wrote:
The waist snatched!
Sprout Affair wrote:
Love it it’s the dance moment for me
Jadesola wrote:
From fabrics to beading❤️
Serwaa Amihere's beautiful sister models in a convertible white wedding gown designed with Swarovski stones
Maame Bedua wrote:
Beautiful outfit
Miss Bermah wrote:
Girl, this outfit is MADDDDDdddddddd
Fabric_lots_gh wrote:
Wow, it’s a transformation for me. U nailed this, my sister,
Cama_gardens wrote:
So beautiful and decent and still speaks class and luxury
Ghanaian Bride Stuns In 3 Expensive Corseted Kente Gowns And Customised White Gown That Cost GH¢121,900
Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about a wealthy Ghanaian bride's pricey custom-made kente gowns by Ghana's best female fashion designers.
The stunning bride Helena requested a custom-made white gown for her white wedding at $10,000.
Leo Almodal, a top international designer, talks exclusively to the fashion editor of YEN.com.gh about the dress.
