Some Ghanaian female celebrities including Jackie Appiah are always setting new trends for their followers

These extraordinary women opt for locally designed outfits for various events, including wedding ceremonies

The A-listers don't disappoint with their elegant hairstyles and expensive designer shoes to complete their looks

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Some female celebrities are giving their followers the ultimate style inspiration as they model in elegant kente designs.

Jackie Appiah and Menaye Donkor dazzle in kente designed by Yartel GH. Photo credit: @jackieappiah @menayedonkor

Source: Instagram

YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of top style icons to follow for trendy styles to steal the show at weddings.

1. Jackie Appiah slays in an off-shoulder dress

The style icon stole the show at a wedding ceremony in her skintight kente dress. Jackie Appiah wore a centre-parted bob hairstyle and smooth makeup as she stepped out.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

2. MzGee looks stunning in a lace dress

United Showbiz host, MzGee looked ravishing in a see-through dress and corseted kente bustier to host the Mother's Day edition of the popular entertainment show. She looked radiant in a short curly hairstyle and flawless makeup.

3. Nana Ama McBrown turns heads in an impeccable kente dress

The award-winning actress Nana Ama McBrown wore a stylish kente dress to host the first episode of her new show, Onua Showtime. She wore beautiful earrings and gold accessories to match her look.

4. Berla Mundi rocks a sleeveless kente dress

Ghanaian media personality Berla Mundi impressed her audience at a fundraising event with her gorgeous look. The 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards co-host wore a simple ponytail and smooth makeup.

5. Menaye Donkor looks classy in a purple kente dress

Miss Universe Country Director Menaye Donkor Muntari looked gorgeous in a beaded kente gown as she attended a private wedding as one of the bridesmaids.

The beautiful wife of ex-footballer Sulley Muntari rocked a simple ponytail for the star-studded event.

6. Oheneyere Gifty Anti looks regal in corseted kente dress

Award-winning media personality and author Oheneyere Gifty Anti won over social media with her splendid outfit. She styled her natural hair with a unique crown and elevated her look with expensive gold and beaded jewellery.

7. Stacy Amoateng looks ethereal in an off-shoulder kente dress

Ghanaian media personality and philanthropist Stacy Amoateng inspired wedding guests with her excellent kente style.

The celebrity mother showed off her expensive jewellery and wedding rings in the picture below.

Top 5 Ghanaian Brides Who Went Viral In April 2023 With Their Unique Beaded And Corseted Kente Gowns

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about some stunning Ghanaian brides who captured the hearts of fashion and wedding enthusiasts with their attire.

They wore exquisitely designed beaded and corseted kente gowns for their private marriage ceremonies.

Some stunning brides wore different frontal hairstyles during the lengthy wedding ceremonies.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh