A beautiful lady who went to the village to see her mother was dragged to the farm after she arrived

In a funny TikTok video, the lady lamented that she had just fixed her nails and did not expect to go to the farm

She, however, ended up enjoying the whole thing as she helped her mother to harvest yams and to fetch water

A lady on TikTok said she went to the village to see her mother, but she was immediately dragged to the farm.

She posted a video on her TikTok handle, @angweglorysewuese, detailing what happened at her village home and the farm.

The lady went to the farm to help her mother. Photo credit: TikTok/@angweglorysewuese.

Source: UGC

She lamented bitterly when she got to the village and was told to go to the farm to help.

Lady records video as she is dragged to the farm by her mother

According to her, she was not happy to go to the farm partly because she had just fixed her nails which may get damaged.

When they got to the farm, the lady was marvelled by the size of her mother's yams which had all been harvested.

The young girl from Benue State had fun with her sister and younger brother.

The video impressed many people on TikTok when she posted it.

Watch the video below:

@Mercidoll said:

"Heyyyyyyy my sisssy…proudly Tiv."

@annabelokwuludo121 said:

"Benue to the world."

@MARIYA said:

"Same thing...my parents are both farmers so you know how far."

@userfavoured commented:

"Awwww! I don miss Benue state o."

@Extrovertish-chi said:

"Do the dance again with ur sis and tag me abeg. I love your moves."

@FavourNengi22 commented:

"Nowhere like home."

@odujulianaogbuige said:

"The beautiful life of my Benue people."

@osihoffice said:

"See natural foods around you should be happy."

