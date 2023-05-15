Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown looked ravishing in a beautiful dress for the Mother's Day edition of her new show on Onua TV

The Onua Showtime host wore a shiny white lace and stunning brocade dress to host Ghanaian mothers at the studio

The hard-working celebrity mother wore a short hairstyle that has become a trending topic on social media

Ghanaian actress and Onua Showtime host Nana Ama McBrown looked ethereal in a beautiful dress for her show's Mother's Day edition on May 14, 2023.

The style influencer rocked a stylish dress designed with white lace and shiny brocade fabric as she hosted other mothers at the studio for the live program.

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown looks glamorous in a short hairstyle and flawless makeup. Photo credit: @onuatv

Nana Ama McBrown styled her form-fitting dress with a beautiful set of jewellery that matched her golden strappy heels.

The mother-of-one looked glamorous as she wore mild makeup that complimented her look without taking attention from her shiny dress.

Watch the video below:

Some netizens have commented on Nana Ama McBrown's hairstyle for the Mother's Day edition of the Onua Showtime program

Some social media users have applauded the Onua Showtime team for an educational and heartwarming show on Mother's Day.

Frempong Josephine stated:

The hair is overgiving.

portia_bridile stated:

I enjoyed today's showtime.

thywordfurniture1 stated:

It’s unfortunate. It’s not easy oo

she_lovesyuledochie stated:

It's the energy for me.

barbaragbadamosi2 stated:

Beautiful

queen_manish_official stated:

Nice show…. We love McBrown n whatever she does, but the studio is small for that big show. It doesn’t make the camera positioning good. Check.

Nana Afiaberko stated:

Onua TV and Nana Ama. Well, God bless you.

girlpride_gh_ stated:

Today, the show is too emotional. I'm crying profusely; I can’t control it. God help us all. God bless Nana; God bless Onua.

iris.unique1 stated:

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ You are blessed, and you are a blessing, Nana.

Fibbies makeover stated:

All correct, madam

