Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye joined Piesie Esther to sing her viral gospel song at her son's christening

The female celebrities looked elegant in stunning outfits for the star-studded event in the Ashanti Region

The proud actor and father of the handsome baby boy rocked dapper kaftan looks for the beautiful event

Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye is a talented actress and powerful singer. The mother-of-three performed with award-winning musician Piesie Esther at her son's christening on Thursday, May 19, 2023.

In the trending video, the celebrity mother wore beautiful outfits and elegant hairstyles for the glorious event.

Tracey Boakye and Frank Badu Ntiamoah look stunning together in the beautiful family photo. Photo credit: @piesieesther

Source: Instagram

Piesie Esther looked gorgeous in a simple floor-length lace dress and long frontal curly hairstyle while ministering to the family members and guests.

Watch a snippet of the lovely event below;

2023 Vodafone Ghana Gospel Artiste of the Year, Piesie Esther, shared the video on her social media with this caption;

Babies are blessing from God. May the good Lord grant our little baby all the blessings in this life and give him a lifetime of good health and happiness. Congratulations to Mr. & Mrs Badu Ntiamoah

Some social media users have commented on the trending videos posted by Piesie Esther and Tracey Boakye

YEN.com.gh has compiled of some social media reactions below;

okine961 stated:

So @tracy _boakye u can sing like that eiii...ooooh, I love you so much

phyllissta20 stated:

This Waye Me Yie song will not pass me by in Jesus' name .Even if it's 10yrs, I will still book you to sing it with me

princessly12 stated:

This song has been abused, lol, but it's powerful

thelady_rosy stated:

Tracy looks sooooo beautiful

b.excellenceofficial stated:

❤️Amen! Awesome ministration, Mummy...You are so full of the Spirit

yaa_amposah99 stated:

Ahhh Tracey, woho ay3 f3

dzifaheymann7 stated:

You will not understand ❤️

Cecy Amoah stated:

Amazing ministration❤️

agnesofori619gmail stated:

What a nice voice ❤️ mrs Tracey

Watch the video below;

Source: YEN.com.gh