A video of Nana Ama McBrown doing Cristiano Ronaldo's trademark goal celebration got many people laughing hard on social media

In the video, she was sighted pointing to a drawing on a board and imitating what the drawing was

Many people tagged the Portuguese player in the comment section, while others were concerned about her arm that was operated on in 2021

A video of Onua Showtime host, Nana Ama McBrown, doing Cristiano Ronaldo's trademark goal celebration, Siu, has left many Ghanaians in stitches.

She performed the move on the Friday edition of Onua Showtime on May 19, 2023.

Nana Ama McBrown does Cristiano Ronaldo's Siu

In the video posted on the Onua TV Instagram page, she walked to a board and pointed out a drawing.

That particular drawing was an imitation of Cristiano Ronaldo's trademark goal celebration, Siu, which is Spanish for "yes!".

The move is performed with a mid-air pirouette before one exclaims "Siu!" upon landing.

The talented actress performed it with so much excitement, which got the people in the studio audience cheering her on and clapping for her.

Below is a video of Nana Ama McBrown doing Cristiano Ronaldo's Siu.

Ghanaians shared their views on Nana Ama McBrown's siu

The video made people laugh, motivating them to tag Cristiano Ronaldo in the comment section to draw his attention to watch it.

Others were also concerned for the well-being of her arm since she had it operated on it in 2021.

amoani.waa said:

you can't hate this woman

prettysledge46 commented:

Pls ur hand ooooo. I beg.

kojo59478 said:

Siiuuuuuuuu

yaa_nharnar said:

She is always happy eii❤️

she_lovesyuledochie stated:

awwwn beautiful

jemimah.appiah.35 said:

Siuuuuuuu❤️

goldart_model_agency commented:

We love you @iamamamcbrown ❤️

