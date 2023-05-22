A woman spared no shame in rating her sister's shoe collecting left some feeling stressed

TikTok user @therealmissp_dj concluded that her sister needs a little help in the shoe department

Mzansi people were defeated by her comments; however, most were in agreeance with the comments

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Siblings will roast you in ways no one else will. This woman did not love her sister's shoes, so she took the matter to TikTok with a rating video.

TikTok user @therealmissp_dj came to the conclusion that her sister needs a little help in the shoe department. Image: TikTok / @therealmissp_dj

Source: UGC

Heels are not for everyone. However, some people are forced to wear them for work, and comfort trumps fashion.

TikTok video shows woman's hilarious judgment of sister's shoes

The good sis did not hold back on the honesty! TikTok user @therealmissp_dj decided to rate her sister's high-heel shoe collection, and her commentary was something else!

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Her sister is the more conservative one who chooses simplicity and comfort over making a statement. Our girl did not love what she saw and concluded that her sis needed her fashion help.

Take a look at the shoes and the ratings in this video:

Mzansi laughs at the comments and shares their thoughts

This video was too much. People were in tears of laughter by the end, and while some agreed, others were there to back her sister's modest choices up! Some also asked to see her sister so they could put a face to these shoes.

Read some of the comments:

Ell Black said:

“Where is your sister, I want to see her now?”

Esona_za said:

“ I’ve never been this stressed by someone I don’t even know ”

Kachiina said:

“She must decide if she wants to wear heels or pumps, please ”

Tsholofeloras said:

“I am your sister your sister is me leave us alone we want comfy, not fashion”

Your Rich Cousin said:

“Everything started going downhill after those work boots The pink heels saved the show.”

FavourMwape said:

“ I’m crying.”

make wangie said:

“your sister and me same WhatsApp group.”

Throwback Photos Of Barber Who Started Small Amaze Many As He Opens Bigger Salon

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about an ambitious young man who started his barbershop company many years ago and has been successful and advanced in his field.

Many individuals were impressed by his perseverance after seeing images of how he began with a shop constructed of planks and modest resources.

In the man's after-photos, he was grinning at an elegant barbershop with up-to-date tools and amenities.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly.co.za