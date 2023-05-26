The female contestants at the TV3 Perfect Match Xtra reality show house are very fashionable

The five beautiful ladies with lots of followers on social media love to spend on expensive designer bags and shoes

Many social media users have commented on the breathtaking ensembles that are being rock in the reality show house

Ghanaian media house TV3 has introduced a new reality show where past contestants of the Date Rush reality show enjoy the company of each other for nine weeks to find true love at the Perfect Match Xtra house.

YEN.com.gh has compiled beautiful photos of the female contestants slaying in impeccable outfits on the 24/7 live-streaming program.

Perfect Match Xtra contestant Ruth rocks a white outfit

The professional nurse wore a white lace dress showing off her smooth legs. She looked classy in a side-parted curly hairstyle and subtle makeup for this look.

Ruth dazzles in a black dress

The fashionista wore a short black off-shoulder dress and strappy heels for the launch of the reality show. She flaunted her cleavage in the black silk dress in the beautiful video.

Sandra Idara shows skin in a red dress

The content creator looked ravishing in a red glittering thigh-high dress. She styled her look with a simple ponytail and unique pieces of jewellery.

Sandra Idara poses with other Date Rush contestants

The African beauty Sandra Idara, wore a black cleavage-baring crop top and a two-piece long-sleeve shirt and pants. She looked splendid in a blond hairstyle as she posed with other reality show contestants.

Grace Maabena Ankomaa looks awesome in a cutout dress

The professional makeup artist Grace Maabena Ankomaa won over social media users with her glamorous look. She showed skin as she slayed in a stylish beaded dress and charming hairstyle.

Grace Maabena Ankomaa looks sassy in a red dress

The brand influencer Grace Maabena Ankomaa looked like a beauty queen with her fashionable look for this photoshoot. She wore a red turtleneck dress and heavy makeup.

Oma Lovelyn looks regal in an African print dress

As her name suggests, Oma Lovely looked ethereal in an off-shoulder African print dress styled with white shoes. She wore a black afro hairstyle and mild makeup for this photo shoot.

Oma Lovelyn shows cleavage in a white dress

The reality show's star Lovelyn, flaunted her cleavage and thighs in a white spaghetti-strap dress for her birthday shoot.

Bella looks sporty in a denim outfit

As she stepped out, the fashionista Bella wore a long-sleeve white shirt and short denim jumpsuit. She rocked a black side bag and a black hat.

Bella looks incredible in this photo

The brand influencer Bella wore a turtleneck outfit and black shorts for her solo date. She looked gorgeous without makeup in the viral photo.

