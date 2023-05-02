TV3 morning show host Berla Mundi wore a skimpy dress to Stonebwoy's album launch on April 28, 2023

The style icon looked smoking hot in a short ensemble, flaunting her cleavage and thighs in the trending photos

The talented event host slayed in stunning makeup and an elegant frontal hairstyle for the star-studded event

Ghanaian media personality Berla Mundi was among the top celebrities who graced Dancehall musician, Stonebwoy's 5th Dimension album launch at Polo Beach Club in Accra.

The award-winning television personality looked effortlessly chic in a short-sleeveless silky dress for the star-studded event.

Berla Mundi and Salma Mumin look splendid in beautiful hairstyles. Photo credit: @swagofafricanews

Source: Facebook

The former Miss Malaika contestant wore a long black lustrous hairstyle that fell on her lap as she enjoyed quality music from the live performances.

The morning show host looked flawless as she slayed in smooth makeup that blended with her skin tone. Berla Mundi completed her look with a designer bag for the trending event.

Ghanaian actress Salma Mumin looked sassy in a spaghetti strap top and skintight leggings styled with designer shoes and bag.

The BET award winner, Stonebwoy's 5th Dimension album featured Grammy award-winner Beninese-French singer Angelique Kidjo, Jamaican Dancehall and reggae artiste Dexta Daps, American singer Mereba, British performers Stormzy & Jaz Karis, Nigerian artistes Davido, Oxlade & Tiwa Savage, Jamaican-American rapper Shaggy and South-African DJ Maphorisa.

Source: YEN.com.gh