Ghanaians Mistake Beautiful Wedding Guest Rocking A White Silk Dress And Flawless Makeup For A Bride
- A beautiful Ghanaian wedding guest has gone viral with her breathtaking look and hairstyle
- The style influencer looked ravishing in a white long-sleeve dress, showing some of her smooth skin
- Many social media users have commented on the viral TikTok of the phenomenal flaunting of her designer bag
A beautiful Ghanaian wedding guest has gone viral with her stunning looks. As she stepped out, the fair-skinned woman, who resembles Ghanaian socialite and musician Hajia 4reall, looked glamorous in a white dress.
In the viral video, she wore a draped shoulder-corseted dress accentuating her curves. She looked elegant in a simple ponytail and flawless makeup look.
The beautiful woman accessorised with an expensive gold bracelet, wristwatch and a designer bag to match her classy look for the video shoot.
Some social media users have reacted to the video of the beautiful wedding guest rocking a white designer dress.
YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments below;
miz kikie
Classy , created by God , maintained by money
Stone stated:
eiiii Jesus Christ oww daabi, herrr I wish to comment can be recorded eiiii God dey create ooo
user6925980355205
what a beauty .wow she's beautiful
Sandy Morgan
My lookalike❤️damn, this lady is so beautiful❤️
Nana Serwaa Adepa105
wow, girl, you are wonderful
hikimaalhassan512
Awwwww
user9085580582187
Indeed you are beautiful
QUEENDY stated:
U r the most beautiful woman ❤❤
Afia Prabba
beautiful
ewurafuarhyt
I think I am having crocodile skin
Yayra stated:
Aww, she is pretty
Ohitsjustben stated:
Wosh so pretty
empressgifty85 stated:
eeeei beauty mu pro max
Vincent stated:
Oh God, bless me with this kind of woman
Kara_ Art said:
Simple and elegant
Lois Boakyewaa stated:
Lowkey, you look like Hajia 4real
Watch the video below;
