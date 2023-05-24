A beautiful Ghanaian wedding guest has gone viral with her breathtaking look and hairstyle

The style influencer looked ravishing in a white long-sleeve dress, showing some of her smooth skin

Many social media users have commented on the viral TikTok of the phenomenal flaunting of her designer bag

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A beautiful Ghanaian wedding guest has gone viral with her stunning looks. As she stepped out, the fair-skinned woman, who resembles Ghanaian socialite and musician Hajia 4reall, looked glamorous in a white dress.

Ghanaian wedding guest looks stunning in white dress. Photo credit: @ghanatradwedding

Source: Instagram

In the viral video, she wore a draped shoulder-corseted dress accentuating her curves. She looked elegant in a simple ponytail and flawless makeup look.

The beautiful woman accessorised with an expensive gold bracelet, wristwatch and a designer bag to match her classy look for the video shoot.

Some social media users have reacted to the video of the beautiful wedding guest rocking a white designer dress.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments below;

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

miz kikie

Classy , created by God , maintained by money

Stone stated:

eiiii Jesus Christ oww daabi, herrr I wish to comment can be recorded eiiii God dey create ooo

user6925980355205

what a beauty .wow she's beautiful

Sandy Morgan

My lookalike❤️damn, this lady is so beautiful❤️

Nana Serwaa Adepa105

wow, girl, you are wonderful

hikimaalhassan512

Awwwww

user9085580582187

Indeed you are beautiful

QUEENDY stated:

U r the most beautiful woman ❤❤

Afia Prabba

beautiful

ewurafuarhyt

I think I am having crocodile skin

Yayra stated:

Aww, she is pretty

Ohitsjustben stated:

Wosh so pretty

empressgifty85 stated:

eeeei beauty mu pro max

Vincent stated:

Oh God, bless me with this kind of woman

Kara_ Art said:

Simple and elegant

Lois Boakyewaa stated:

Lowkey, you look like Hajia 4real

Watch the video below;

Beautiful Mother Of Ghanaian Bride Trends As Guests Mistake Her For Bride At Daughter's Wedding

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about a Ghanaian bride named Anidra and her youthful-looking mother dressed in matching kente robes.

To create their distinctive kente gowns, the mother-daughter team sought the advice of renowned fashion designer Modabertha.

Social media users were shocked to see videos of the adorable mother wearing a beautiful gown.

Overly Emotional Mother Cries As She Advises Pretty Bride To Respect Husband

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the bride's mother, who couldn't hold back her tears as she took the microphone to discuss the secrets of a good marriage.

A Ghanaian wedding blogger uploaded an emotional video of the moment. The exquisite bride radiated in her chic corseted kente dress and gorgeous haircut.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh