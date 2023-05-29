Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown showed off her fantastic physique in a stunning dress

The outfit consisted of a pleated long, flowing skirt in shades of yellow, white and blue with a crop top

Many admired her bubbly nature and flat, firm stomach which peaked from beneath the top

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown brought the heat to her TikTok with a spicy new outfit.

Although the media personality usually dresses up in conservative albeit tight clothes, her new and latest fashion choice is a vibe.

McBrown dropped a short video on her TikTok that has garnered a lot of views.

Nana Ama McBrown has been a household name since her antics on movie sets went viral. She has won many people's hearts, making her one of Ghana's best-influencing brands.

In a short video that showed some of the products she advertises for, McBrown stunned all with her outfit.

She looked ravishing in a long-sleeved crop top and a big billow skirt in the prettiest shades of yellow, white and blue.

Peeps react to Nana Ama McBrown's new bold fashion choice

McBrown is truly the people's favourite. Even with her new fashion style, many commented on how good it looked on her. Some also asked that she gives the dress to them.

Nana Yaa Konadu897 wrote:

I can't stop watching this video Nana. You have no idea how many times I've watched this video. I love you so much.

Nana Kofi Courteous (nck) commented:

#sharp mummy you kill it all.

Kreative Koncept said:

Swag mama ❤️ ❣️ ❤️ ❣️ ❤️ ❣️ ❤️ ❣️ .

Cathybaby_275 commented:

Your dress is giving. My eye dey inside paa

McBrown declares that she would never ask any of her former boyfriends for favours

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported Nana Ama McBrown's stance on receiving financial assistance from her ex-boyfriends.

According to the Ghanaian actress, she does not remember the last time she kept in touch or contacted any of her former boyfriends.

The Onua TV presenter also added that, at this point, she could rely on her husband or herself for support.

