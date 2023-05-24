Ghanaian comedian Funny Face has dropped an interesting video after his baby mama asked for a reconciliation

The mother of his children, Vanessa Nicole, said in an interview that she doesn't mind coming back to him

In response, Funny Face shared a video of himself praising God with Nacee's hit song "Aseda."

Ghanaian comic actor Funny Face has finally responded to the latest news from his former girlfriend.

Vanessa Nicole, the mother of Funny Face's children, revealed during an interview with Kwaku Manu that she doesn't mind reconciling with him.

According to her, it would be a delightful experience if the comic actor invited her to his house.

After this news broke online, the "Cow and Chicken" actor dropped a shady video believed to be a reaction to Vanessa's latest wishes.

The video implied that he had been invigorated as he had his arms outstretched with Nacee's "Aseda" playing in the background.

Ghanaians react to Funny Face praising God after his baby mama revealed she wants a second chance

Many have asked Funny Face not to pay attention to Vanessa Nicole's pleas for a reconciliation. They asked him to focus on God and making his life better.

@tinsel30 wrote:

Please oo we beg don't listen to Vanessa ok.

stepenblay6026 said:

Concentrate on God leave that woman o don't accept her again I dey beg you, boss.

Josephakakpo637 commented:

E dey them, e dey sweet us forward ever backwards never

Ohenebaagyeman wrote:

In the name of HAKIMI we say no second chance for bofuoiiii

Bennybel❤ added:

Please don’t mind her oo she is bringing another agenda but 3nfa

