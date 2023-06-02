Ghanaian media personality Anita Akua Akuffo is the first on-air female personality to celebrate her birthday in June 2023

The co-host of Ghana's Most Beautiful looked elegant in a lace dress to mark her 30th birthday

The exceptional female master of ceremony wore a beautiful short hairstyle to complete her look

Ghanaian media personality Anita Akua Akuffo is a year older today, June 2, 2023. The fashionista and her longtime fashion designer Adwoa Yeboah Clothing have won the attention of many Ghanaians with her splendid look.

TV3 Presenter Anita Akuffo slays in flawless makeup. Photo credit: @ann_ita

The exceptional Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant host Anita Akuffo wore a silky collared dress designed with see-through lace paired with a gorgeous short hairstyle when she posed in different angles for her 30th birthday photoshoot.

The chief executive officer of Annies Beauty Studio wore flawless makeup and bold red lipstick to enhance her beauty.

Her marvellous look got some netizens awe-struck, including TikTok star Martina Dwamena, popularly called Asantewaa, and they commented on the various photos Anita Akuffo posted.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments below:

_asantewaaaa_ stated:

Happy birthday, sis❤️

Colour box cosmetics wrote:

Happy Birthday sweetheart! Welcome to level 30! You are blessed & highly favoured! The CB family loveeee you ❤️

ttdhoku_ said:

Grow from glory to glory

Dsl music commented:

Happy Happy birthday to you, sweetheart

Nakeeyat noted:

Happy birthday my Fav age gracefully ❤️

eunice_ohemaa_saah remarked:

Happy birthday Anita @ann_ita1. You're blessed and highly Favoured, enjoy your day ❤️❤️❤️

bright_db said:

Radiant, elegant and beautiful. Happy birthday. God bless your new age with mercies, goodness and favour in the years ahead in Jesus' name. Enjoy your special day.

Clear body gh added:

Happy birthday screen goddess, God bless

Check out the photos below:

Source: YEN.com.gh