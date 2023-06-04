Ghanaian musician Frank Naro has showered praises on TikToker Asantewaa for building a new house

The famous actor commended the 29-year-old for maintaining a good reputation and making money from her craft

Ghanaian celebrities Tracey Boakye and ex-Black Stars player Asamoah Gyan were present at the event

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Kumawood actor and musician Frank Naro has revealed that Ghanaian TikToker Asantewaa has built her house at her 29th birthday party.

Frank Naro and Asantewaa rock beautiful outfits. Photo credit: @ghkwaku

Source: Instagram

The fashionable male celebrity disclosed this information while praising Asantewaa for working hard to achieve all her dreams.

Speaking at the trending, well-organised star-studded birthday party, Frank Naro said;

I like your pushing from day one. I have known Asantewaa since 2019 when the covid came.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

She called me recently to inform me about her new house.

She called me to come and see her new house. I was touched by what she has been able to do for herself. Last year, she introduced me to TikTok, and I didn’t even find my way around the app.

When she started this TikTok thing, we saw her as someone who disliked talking, but she is an aunty now. God bless you for all that you are doing.

Watch the video below;

Frank Naro also gifted the newest businesswoman 2000 pounds to invest in her newly launched beauty brand, Sitsafe, at the event.

Ghanaian TikTok Asantewaa talks about her new business

The talented content creator looked elegant in a white dress and beautiful hairstyle at the private event.

Asantewaa accessorised her look with colourful kente bustier and white platform shoes while addressing the guests.

"The Makeup Artist Did A Horrible Job": TikToker Asantewaa Suffers Makeup Fails At Her 29th Birthday Party

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about some social media users who criticised Asantewaa's makeup artist after she suffered a beauty failure at her birthday party.

The 29-year-old looked radiant as she attended the star-studded event in a white outfit and gorgeous short hairdo.

The viral videos that the famous bloggers who covered the event posted have received a lot of social media comments.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh