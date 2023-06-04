Dr Louisa Ansong Satekla was among the best-dressed celebrities at the 2023 Ghana Women's Awards

The celebrity mother looked resplendent in a black ensemble and classy shoes for the red carpet event

The gorgeous wife of Ghana musician Stonebwoy slayed in a beautiful hairstyle that made her stand out at the program

Ghanaian dentist Dr Louisa Ansong is among the prominent female personalities honoured at the 2023 Ghana Women Awards at the Accra International Conference Center on June 4, 2023.

The beautiful wife of BET award-winner Stonebwoy was presented with the Most Promising Lady award. The gorgeous mother-of-two looked magnificent in a black corseted dress designed with black fur.

Dr Louisa rocked one of her signature frontal hairstyles with side-parting on the red carpet. She looked elegant in a simple gold drop earring and wore glamourous makeup to the event.

Some social media users have commented on Dr Louisa's stunning look at the awards show

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the comments below;

great_konadu stated:

A whole package beauty with brains ❤️

Jazz Andraff stated:

What a woman

obidoba_queenabeth stated:

A woman ❤️ A queen, and more ❤️

am_just_beautiful stated:

l love this beautiful queen ❤️❤️

adepa_sells stated:

Dr Louisa de3 forgetti oooooo

adwoajoy2 stated:

When you think her front is beautiful and she turns her back, she’s a whole package

asarelorreta599 stated:

Fine, fine woman❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

greenhound45 stated:

She is so Beautiful

jerseys_.universe stated:

My Stonebwoy got this right Louisa is soo nice and presentable

