Ghanaian lawyer and socialite Sandra Ankobiah has stepped up her fashion game after her lavish birthday dinner

The style icon is among the female celebrities who invest in quality designer apparel and accessories to match their look

Sandra Ankobiah has become the talk of social media after rocking Yves Saint Laurent accessories in a glamorous photo

Ghanaian lawyer Sandra Ankobiah has stunned social media users with her classy vacation photos. The gorgeous socialite and activist and her friend Nana Aba Anamoah were in London last week after a lovely pre-birthday dinner in Ghana.

Ghanaian lawyer Sandra Ankobiah looks charming in stunning hairstyles. Photo credit: @sandraankobiah

Source: Instagram

In her latest Instagram post, Sandra Ankobiah looked fabulous in beautiful designer outfits while on a shopping spree.

She wore a stylish blazer with a Yves Saint Laurent brooch that cost over GH¢6,000. The former television host paired it with black leggings that matched the newly released Yves Saint Laurent oversized sunglass, which has the YSL logo to offer luxury and style.

Sandra Ankobiah posed from different angles to flaunt her GH¢23,000 Yves Saint Laurent leather clutch purse as she relaxed on a single-arm sofa.

TV3 presenter Ms Nancy and some netizens has commented on Sandra Ankobiah's luxurious look

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the comments below:

msnancy_sc stated:

Blazer is

Black Barbielish stated:

U make it look so easy, babe ❤️❤️❤️❤️

the.adeline__ stated:

I can even smell the YSL fragrance from the screen

Noble Ozil stated:

Bag Coat, glasses

kwindee_1 stated:

The skin is skinning

Michigan Kelly stated:

Sweet monalisa

akua_adade stated:

My pretty Lawyer

_webelle stated:

I love your blazer ❤️

Check out the photos below:

Sandra Ankobiah Stuns In A Backless Dress And GH¢9,000 Pumps For Her Pre-Birthday Dinner

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Sandra Ankobiah, a lawyer from Ghana, who released a video of her opulent pre-birthday dinner organised by her famous friends.

The affluent socialite and fashionista looked stunning in a couture dress and shoes for the star-studded event.

Ghanaian Lawyer Sandra Ankobiah Flaunts Two Hermès Birkin Handbags That Cost GH¢239,957 Each

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Sandra Ankobiah, a lawyer and humanitarian from Ghana, who posted images of her fancy bags on Instagram.

The well-off female celebrity and style influencer enjoys lavish holidays and shopping at luxury stores. She also invests millions of Ghana cedis in her assortment of designer wigs, clothing, purses, shoes, and jewellery.

Source: YEN.com.gh