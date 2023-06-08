Dr Louisa Ansong entertained live studio audience and social media users with her dance moves on the Day Show

The host of the program, Berla Mundi, looked stunning in a tight dress while exhibiting her dancing skills

The beautiful female celebrities wore glamorous hairstyles, flawless makeup and classy high heels

Ghanaian dentist Dr Louisa Ansong looked breathtaking in a beautiful ensemble as a guest on media personality Berla Mundi's Day Show on TV3.

Dr Louisa Ansong and Berla Mundi rock stunning hairstyles. Photo credit: @tv3

Source: Instagram

The mother of two wore a two-piece gold pleated outfit for the live studio programme to talk about her achievement over the years, philanthropic works and new projects in the pipeline.

Dr Louisa Ansong wore a stunning frontal ponytail hairstyle and flawless makeup to complete her look. The show's host, Berla Mundi, looked glamorous in a sleeveless beaded purple dress designed with African print.

The talented host slayed in a voluminous shoulder-level bouncy hairstyle and smooth makeup, as the celebrity duo danced to Stonebwoy's "Apotheke" song.

Watch the video below:

Dr Louisa Ansong and Berla Mundi compete in a fun musical game

Dr Louisa Ansong and Berla Mundi tested their knowledge of Stonebwoy's songs. Dr Louisa emerged as the winner in a fun video. Watch below:

Some social media users have commented on Dr Louisa and Berla Mundi's dance video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments below.

nanaakosuaowuraduah stated:

Wifey with the moves

emys_porch stated:

Berla always serving me styles saved

miz_spegels stated:

So beautiful

worldclassthrift_gh stated:

Who else watched this more than once? ❤️❤️

__beauty stated:

Decently dressed ❤️

marklee_nana_yeboah_ stated:

Behind every successful Stonebwoy, there's a confident, beautiful and successful Dr Louisa ♥️

Cassandra Dwumah stated:

Dr Louisa is beautiful

sylvia_enyonam_boateng stated:

This is so beautiful to watch

_kvng. rantengmaa stated:

She’s so decently beautiful ❤️

okgrace111 stated:

Simple and classy ❤️❤️❤️

dorcas_a_nimo stated:

It's giving classy citizens❤️

