Nana Ama McBrown is trending on social media after rocking a cleavage-baring outfit to Pre Awards party

The TV host was the centre of attention at the star-studded party, with Dr. Ofori Sarpong, Bola Ray and other businessmen in attendance

Some social media users have lashed out at the 46-year-old for showing skin at the high-profile event

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown was among the top female style icons who attended the 2023 Exclusive Men of The Year Pre Awards party on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Nana Ama McBrown Suffers Huge Wardrobe Malfunction As She Flaunts All Her Cleavage At Emy Awards

Source: Instagram

The 46-year-old was also one of the celebrities that most fashion enthusiasts looked forward to her stunning outfits on the red carpet.

Onua Showtime host Felicity Agyemang, popularly called Nana Ama McBrown, left nothing to the imagination as she flaunted her cleavage in a two-tone jumpsuit at the star-studded event.

The talented TV host looked fabulous in a one-hand outfit showing off her cleavage while snatching her tiny waist in the viral videos posted by some Ghanaian bloggers.

Nana Ama McBrown steals the spotlight at MOTY pre-awards party

Kumawood actress Nana Ama McBrown looked splendid in a long-coloured hairstyle and flawless makeup at the star-studded party while showing off her designer bag.

Nana Ama McBrown humbly exchanged pleasantries with Dr. Ofori Sarpong

Business Magnate Mr Ernest Ofori Sarpong, Former Police Boss, COP ( RTD ) Kofi Boakye and some members of East Legon Executives Fitness Club looked dapper in white outfits as they arrived at the Emyafrica Pre-Awards Party at Labadi Beach Hotel.

Some social media users have commented on Nana Ama McBrown's outfit to MOTY pre-awards party

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

ghcelebshub_tv stated:

Kindhearted people normally don’t grow old.....Always young and fresh

manwoman22222 stated:

Hypocrisy in gh. If Efya Odo wears same attire she be ashawo n exposing too much. But sakof ebi ur fav s she’s lokin hot.

korkor_pinto_ stated:

Beautiful Ama ❤️

funny_videos_ghana stated:

Nana Ama is so beautiful ❤️

kall_me_suzybrooks stated:

Nana looking beautiful .

adepa_053 stated:

Pretty wow❤️

mr.kwabz_gh stated:

❤️❤️stunning

emeliaquaye stated:

Atanfo b3ko low battery .maturity paa nie

bayebamo stated:

Wow McBrown looks so gorgeous

boakyewaa73 stated:

Nana Ama,you shouldn't have worn that dress 3ny3 koraa

Sets New Fashion Trend, Slays In Classy African Print Mesh Dress With Peplum Sleeves

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Nana Ama McBrown, who went with her classy peplum dress.

The Onua Showtime host had gorgeous makeup and hair and looked amazing. Some social media users have made comments on the lovely TikTok video.

MzGee Rocks Kente To Receive Her Award As She Beats McBrown To Win TV Personality Of The Year Award

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian media personality MzGee who was named Ghana's Outstanding Woman TV Personality of the Year at the 2023 Gowa Awards.

Top GHOne TV and TV3 presenters competed fiercely for the United Showbiz host's victory.

On social media, some fans praised the incredibly skilled female media personality on her win of the prestigious honour.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh