Award-winning Ghanaian musician M.anifest has wowed his fans with her new haircut

The 40-year-old style influencer served classy street style for his grooming session

Some social media users have commented on M.anifest stunning look after he shared the photo on Facebook

Ghanaian musician Kwame Ametepee Tsikata popularly called M.anifest, has shown off his new haircut on Facebook.

The stylish male celebrity donned a black designer tee shirt and tailored trousers as he stepped out to barber his hair.

Ghanaian rapper M.anifest M.anifest looks handsome with or without sunglasses. Photo credit: @m.anifest

The award-winning rapper wore black leather shoes as he took selfies at the barbering shop in front of a giant mirror.

The 40-year-old wore his fashionable rings and bracelets without his black sunglasses and captioned the photo;

Fresh cut ✂️

Some social media users have commented on M.anifest's elegant new look

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from Facebook users below;

Samuel Amanyi

Is there ever a cut??

M W King-Smith

Fresh cut indeed ✌️✌️✌️

Asuni Eric

No shot cut to heaven

Nana Kwame Abbeam

Where is the hair you cut

Odetsi Gregory

Agh. Please, where is the haircut

James Bessa Simons

Where is the cut, please

Ishmael Gyimah

M.anifest, I love your confidence with the hairstyle. I’ve been contemplating doing *sakora* for years now, but I never seem to find the confidence to go for it

Duniya Friday Isaac Geraw

African man to the core. Sweet cut

Blacko

You for keep this cut, mad oo

Amponsah Emmanuel

Fresh Sakora or Fresh cut

Ghanaian musician M.anifest at the barbering shop. Photo credit: @M.anifest

M.anifest looks dapper in a two-piece kaftan

Ghanaian musician M.anifest is inspiring his followers with his groomsman outfit. He looks dapper in a two-piece outfit and hat. M.anifest wore stylish black sunglasses and unique pieces of jewellery.

