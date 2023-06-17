Ghanaians Share Funny Reactions As M.anifest Barbers His Bald Head In New Photo: "Where Is The Hair You Cut?"
- Award-winning Ghanaian musician M.anifest has wowed his fans with her new haircut
- The 40-year-old style influencer served classy street style for his grooming session
- Some social media users have commented on M.anifest stunning look after he shared the photo on Facebook
Ghanaian musician Kwame Ametepee Tsikata popularly called M.anifest, has shown off his new haircut on Facebook.
The stylish male celebrity donned a black designer tee shirt and tailored trousers as he stepped out to barber his hair.
The award-winning rapper wore black leather shoes as he took selfies at the barbering shop in front of a giant mirror.
The 40-year-old wore his fashionable rings and bracelets without his black sunglasses and captioned the photo;
Fresh cut ✂️
Some social media users have commented on M.anifest's elegant new look
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from Facebook users below;
Samuel Amanyi
Is there ever a cut??
M W King-Smith
Fresh cut indeed ✌️✌️✌️
Asuni Eric
No shot cut to heaven
Nana Kwame Abbeam
Where is the hair you cut
Odetsi Gregory
Agh. Please, where is the haircut
James Bessa Simons
Where is the cut, please
Ishmael Gyimah
M.anifest, I love your confidence with the hairstyle. I’ve been contemplating doing *sakora* for years now, but I never seem to find the confidence to go for it
Duniya Friday Isaac Geraw
African man to the core. Sweet cut
Blacko
You for keep this cut, mad oo
Amponsah Emmanuel
Fresh Sakora or Fresh cut
