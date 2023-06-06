Highly-acclaimed Rapper M.anifest has proudly shown off his handsome young son in a post on social media

The God MC rapper had his hand wrapped around the boy's shoulder as they posed with big smiles

The photo has sparked interesting reactions from M.anifest's followers, who are impressed with the boy's looks

Ghanaian rapper M.anifest, known in private life as Kwame Ametepee Tsikata, has shared a new photo of his son.

The latest photo shared on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, shows the rapper's son growing into a handsome young man.

In the photo sighted on his Instagram page, M.anifest was seen standing behind the boy. The rapper was dressed in a black t-shirt with black spectacles.

Smiling widely, the God MC rapper had his left arm wrapped around his son's shoulder, and the boy also gave a hearty smile.

From the photo, M.anifest's son who is believed to be in his early teens is almost the size of the rapper.

Sharing the photo, M.anifest who is the grandson of late ethnomusicologist Professor J.H. Nketia described the son as his mini. His caption read:

"M.ani x M.ini ."

See M.anifest's post below:

Photo of M.anifest and his son sparks reactions

The photo shared by M.anifest excited his followers. Many took to the comment section to share lovely reactions.

m3nsa said:

Dey jie your old boy pass!

qweku_is said:

Is he the one you need a village to raise ? Good job done

hiluncross91 said:

When de water is thicker than blood.. fresh boi

yasberry_pinklipcream said:

The teeth and smile are all perfected

